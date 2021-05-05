A494 between Mold and Ruthin clear following earlier ‘multivehicle collision’

Update: The collision has been cleared.

Update: The latest travel report for the area says the A494 from Llanarmon-yn-Ial turn off to Graianrhyd turn off is partially blocked.

It states: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to multi-vehicle accident on A494 both ways from Llanarmon-yn-Ial turn off to Graianrhyd turn off. Road was blocked earlier. Recovery has been requested and waiting for arrival following an accident that happened just before 07:30, affecting traffic between Mold and Ruthin.”

Update👇#A494 travelling in both directions just prior to Llanferres between Ruthin and Mold.

Emergency services are on scene directing traffic. Traffic is coping well in the area, more updates to follow. https://t.co/yGEbfXtTm2 — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) May 5, 2021

Earlier report: Traffic Wales is warning of delays on a section of the A494 between Mold and Ruthin following a multivehicle collision.

The road is reported to be blocked both ways near Llanferres and emergency services have made their way to the scene.

The collision took place at around 7.30am.

⚠️ WARNING – COLLISION⚠️ #A494 travelling in both directions prior to Llanferres blocked due to a multivehicle collision. Delays in the area. Emergency services en route. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/yrvIpoff6y — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) May 5, 2021

A traffic report for the area states: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to multi-vehicle accident on A494 both ways from Llanarmon-yn-Ial turn off to Graianrhyd turn off.”

“Accident happened just before 07:30, affecting traffic between Mold and Ruthin.”