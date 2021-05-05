Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 5th May 2021

Updated: Wed 5th May

A494 between Mold and Ruthin clear following earlier ‘multivehicle collision’

Update: The collision has been cleared.

Update: The latest travel report for the area says the A494 from Llanarmon-yn-Ial turn off to Graianrhyd turn off is partially blocked.

It states: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to multi-vehicle accident on A494 both ways from Llanarmon-yn-Ial turn off to Graianrhyd turn off. Road was blocked earlier. Recovery has been requested and waiting for arrival following an accident that happened just before 07:30, affecting traffic between Mold and Ruthin.”

Earlier report: Traffic Wales is warning of delays on a section of the A494 between Mold and Ruthin following a multivehicle collision.

The road is reported to be blocked both ways near Llanferres and emergency services have made their way to the scene.

The collision took place at around 7.30am.

A traffic report for the area states: “Road blocked and slow traffic due to multi-vehicle accident on A494 both ways from Llanarmon-yn-Ial turn off to Graianrhyd turn off.”

“Accident happened just before 07:30, affecting traffic between Mold and Ruthin.”

 



