Secretary of State for Wales is in Deeside tonight to deliver a keynote speech on trade and the growth deal

Alun Cairns is delivering a keynote speech at the CBI North Wales dinner in Deeside this evening where he will reinforce his commitment to protecting the UK’s internal trade market.

The North Wales Growth deal will also feature on the agenda, as Mr Cairns seeks views from leaders on the best ways to further strengthen the region’s economy, improve rural digital connectivity and capitalise on connections to the Northern Powerhouse.

In late 2017, a partnership that included the six North Wales councils, business partners, colleges and universities, formally launched the North Wales Growth Deal.

The proposals would enable investment of £1.3billion in the North Wales economy from a growth deal investment totalling £383.4m – a return of £3.40 for every pound spent.

Over 5,000 jobs could be created, as well as new businesses and housing (including affordable housing).

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

Effective working relationships between the UK Government, the Welsh Government and local partners will provide the building blocks for economic growth in North Wales as the UK leaves the European Union. This means grabbing the benefits of the Northern Powerhouse, ensuring growth and prosperity is felt right across a region known for its cross border collaboration. The UK Government is supporting North Wales in every way it can; taking clear and decisive action to roll out superfast broadband, reforming and modernising the prison estate via HMP Berwyn, creating Industrial Strategy sector deals based on the area’s strengths and backing local leaders to create jobs and generate growth via the North Wales Growth Deal. I look forward to listening the thoughts of the leaders present and taking those views back to Westminster so that all voices in Wales are heard as we negotiate our exit from EU.

Mr Cairns’ keynote speech to the CBI in Deeside will highlight the value of Welsh trade and provide an update on the UK Government’s EU exit arrangements.

Alun Cairns added: