Second patient in Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus – in Cardiff

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Frank Atherton, has confirmed as of 4pm that a second patient in Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The patient is a resident in the Cardiff local authority area and has recently returned from Northern Italy, where the virus was contracted. The patient is being treated in a clinically appropriate setting.

Dr Atherton said: “I can confirm that a second patient in Wales has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

“All appropriate measures to provide care for the individual and to reduce the risk of transmission to others are being taken.

“I can also confirm that like the first case in Wales, this patient had travelled back to Wales from Northern Italy, where the virus was contracted.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to assure the public that Wales and the whole of the UK is well prepared for these types of incidents. Working with our partners in Wales and the UK, we have implemented our planned response, with robust infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public.”

To protect patient confidentiality, no further details regarding the individual will be released.

As of 9am on 5 March 2020, 18,083 people have been tested in the UK, of which 17,968 were confirmed negative and 115 were confirmed as positive.

The UK Government has said there are now 115 confirmed coronavirus cases in UK, with the below table released for the stats in england: