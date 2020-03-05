News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Second patient in Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus – in Cardiff

Published: Thursday, Mar 5th, 2020
Share:

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Frank Atherton, has confirmed as of 4pm that a second patient in Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The patient is a resident in the Cardiff local authority area and has recently returned from Northern Italy, where the virus was contracted. The patient is being treated in a clinically appropriate setting.

Dr Atherton said: “I can confirm that a second patient in Wales has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

“All appropriate measures to provide care for the individual and to reduce the risk of transmission to others are being taken.

“I can also confirm that like the first case in Wales, this patient had travelled back to Wales from Northern Italy, where the virus was contracted.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to assure the public that Wales and the whole of the UK is well prepared for these types of incidents. Working with our partners in Wales and the UK, we have implemented our planned response, with robust infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public.”

To protect patient confidentiality, no further details regarding the individual will be released.

As of 9am on 5 March 2020, 18,083 people have been tested in the UK, of which 17,968 were confirmed negative and 115 were confirmed as positive.

The UK Government has said there are now 115 confirmed coronavirus cases in UK, with the below table released for the stats in england:

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

‘Republica’ set to headline M-Fest – Mold’s newest music festival

Shelves at Asda Queensferry stripped bare of handwash as Coronavirus panic buying sets in

Deeside MP Mark Tami wins £70m for pensioners hit by Universal Credit

Producers to welcome 150 hospitality firms to north east Wales food and drink expo

Praise for Buckley Town FC as latest FAW figures show female football in Wales is growing at a rapid pace

Regional airline Flybe goes into administration

Live performance of the smash hit Radio 4 podcast ‘Fortunately with Fi and Jane’ comes to Chester Storyhouse this Spring

Police concerns for man involved in a collision on main road into Mold

Sick pay from day one for those affected by coronavirus UK government announces


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn