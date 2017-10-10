Second man charged with Connah’s Quay Murder

North Wales Police say they have charged a second man this evening with the murder of 19-year-old Matthew Cassidy.

48-year -old Leslie Peter Baines from the Connah’s Quay area has been charged with the murder of 19-year-old from Merseysie

Matthew was killed during a sustained knife attack which took place in a multi-occupancy dwelling in Connah’s Quay on Monday 29th May 2017.

Detective Inspector Gary Kelly said:

“Whilst David John Woods, from Merseyside has already been charged with murder we have continued with a meticulous investigation into the circumstances of Matthew’s tragic and unnecessary death.

As a result the Crown Prosecution Service have today concluded that there was sufficient evidence to charge Baines jointly with Woods for the murder of Matthew. “

Matthew’s family have been informed.

Baines will appear before Wrexham Magistrates Court, tomorrow, Wednesday 11th October.

DI Kelly added:

“A number of people have been arrested as part of this enquiry and we will continue to investigate the full circumstances as we seek to bring justice for Matthew, his family and friends.”