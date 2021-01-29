Search for missing fishermen “stood down pending further information”

A major search for three fishermen missing off the North Wales coast have been “stood down pending further information” say the Coastguard.

Volunteers from Flint Coastguard Rescue Team joined counterparts from Bangor, Llandudno and Rhyl, while Rhyl, Hoylake and Llandudno RNLI lifeboats will all be participating in the search.

The Nicola Faith vessel was expected back in Conwy port at midnight on Wednesday after leaving earlier in the day.

The coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon and fixed-wing coastguard aircraft, have all been involved in an extensive search , along with North Wales Police.





Boats in the nearby area have also been keeping a look out for the missing vessel.

Duty Controller for HM Coastguard Rob Priestley said: “We have carried out highly-concentrated and thorough searches of wide areas off the north coast of Wales to locate this vessel – using all available resources – but, sadly, nothing has been found so far. Our thoughts are with the family and friends and the wider community at this difficult time.

“We would like to thank all of the teams and crews who have been involved with and participated in this large scale search effort since Thursday, as well as those vessels in the area and local community at large who have helped to provide as much information as possible to aid the search efforts.”