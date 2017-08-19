The search is on for Flintshire’s most successful businesses with the launch of the 2017 Flintshire Business Awards at Soughton Hall recently.

Businesses across Flintshire have until September 29 to enter this year’s Flintshire Business Awards which offers a great platform for businesses of all sizes across all sectors to stand out against competitors.

From financial success to a company’s commitment to their team, the Flintshire Business Awards sets out to recognise the best businesses in the county.

Categories this year include, best business to work for, most socially responsible business and apprenticeships award to name just a few.

“We are delighted to have AGS Security Systems back as our headline sponsor and we are also pleased to welcome some new sponsors for these prestigious awards – including K K Fine Foods, Kingspan Insulated Panels, P & A Group of Companies and Westbridge Furniture Designs

“All Flintshire based organisations – including yours! – can enter, so why not get your entry off and come and enjoy a wonderful evening with fellow business people on 20 October.” said Flintshire County Council’s Chief Officer for Community and Enterprise, Clare Budden.

We’ve been involved for eight years, and a headline sponsor for six years now. I love the engagement, community feeling and spirit of Flintshire businesses. Long may Flintshire in Business, the Flintshire Business Awards, and our association with them, continue.” Jonathan Turner, Managing Director of AGS Security Systems

Councillor Derek Butler, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, said:

“The Flintshire Business Awards are exclusively for businesses in Flintshire, large or small, and provide a great opportunity to celebrate the successes of the County’s business community.

“This year’s glittering gala awards ceremony will be held on Friday 20 October at Soughton Hall, Northop, and it will provide an opportunity for Flintshire’s successful businesses to shine. Winning a Flintshire Business Award can boost company profile, solidify reputation, and is great for staff morale. I would encourage businesses to put their nominations forward.”

The categories for 2017 are:

Apprenticeship Award sponsored by Cambria for Business

Business Person of the Year Award sponsored by Westbridge Furniture Designs

Best Business Over 10 Employees Award sponsored by K K Fine Foods

Bet Business Under 10 Employees Award sponsored by Edge Transport

Best Business to Work for Award sponsored by P & A Group of Companies

Entrepreneur Award sponsored by Pochin

Most Socially Responsible Business Award sponsored by Wates Residential

Technology, Innovation and Enterprise Award sponsored by Kingspan Insulated Panels

Full details of the categories and the criteria for entering can be found at the Flintshire in Business website flintshire business week or by contacting Kate Catherall 01352 703221, kate.p.catherall@flintshire.gov.uk

Completed entry forms and supporting material must be received by the closing date of 29th September