Sealand based DECA wins £4.8m contract to support ‘Electronic Countermeasure’ equipment

Sealand based Defence Electronics and Components Agency (DECA) has won a £4.8m contract to support life saving ‘Electronic Countermeasure’ equipment used by the Armed Services.

As part of the contract, DECA will provide managed services and undertake the maintenance, repairs and operation of The Special Projects Communications and Force Protection Delivery Team (SPCFP DT) Electronic Countermeasure (ECM) equipment until 2023.

DECA provides maintenance, repair, overhaul, upgrade management for a diverse range of Ministry of Defence avionics and electronic equipment.

The contract will secure a range of specialist technical skills in Deeside, and save taxpayers £3.2M in the overall cost of support.

The SPCFP Delivery Team is responsible for the procurement, integration and support of complex force protection and communications systems for UK Armed Forces land operations.

Electronic countermeasure (ECM) is an electronic device designed to trick or deceive radar, sonar or other detection systems, like infrared (IR) or lasers deny targeting information to an enemy.

Commenting Geraint Spearing Chief Executive of DECA said:

“We are delighted that we are able to deliver critical support to our military colleagues on this life saving equipment, whilst demonstrating our value to Defence. The solution we have agreed is testament to the excellent joint working between SPCFP DT and DECA teams.”

The Sealand site is set to become a global repair hub for the cutting-edge F35 lighting fast jet, providing crucial maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrade services for avionics, electronic and electrical components, fuel, mechanical and hydraulic systems.

The F-35 maintenance programme will generate millions of pounds and support thousands of jobs in North Wales.