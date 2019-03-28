Scouts top brass send messages of support to Saltney youngster Alfie Watts after weeks in hospital following ‘hit and run’

A Saltney youngster who was put in an induced coma after suffering a fractured skull and brain injury when he was struck by a speeding a car in January is back home after weeks in hospital.

Ten-year-old Alfie Watts was returning home from playing football in a park when he was hit by a Ford Fiesta on Park Avenue, the driver of the car failed to stop and was later jailed.

Alfie was rushed under police escort to Liverpool’s Alder Hey children’s hospital “fighting for his life” after suffering serious injuries from the collision.

Now back home, Alfie is slowly starting to get back to normal life, enjoying brief visits back to school and playing games online with his friends.

Alfie a member of Saltney Ferry Scout group has received well wishes and gifts from some of the Scouts top brass including Chief Scout Bear Grylls and Scout Ambassadors Steve Backshall, Warwick Davies and Julia Bradbury.

He has also received a video message from Scout ambassador, astronaut and former International Space Station crew member, Tim Peak.

The youngster was recently paid a visit by Flintshire District Scout Commissioner Richard Hebden, who presented him with the gifts.

Richard told him how Bear and the Scout Ambassadors had heard about how well he was doing in his recovery and how impressed they were with him.

Inside the autographed gift bag Alfie found a number of items, including a phone case and some Bear Grylls camera glasses, which he was excited to try out.

[ Alfie with Flintshire District Scout Commissioner Richard Hebden]

Richard said,“He is a great example of a young man and has all the values that make a great Scout, courage, positivity and the strength to win through adversity (with a big smile).

I would love to say that his time as a Scout has moulded him, but I think his parents have done a sterling job which makes ours so much easier.

I look forward to seeing him back on his Scouting adventure again soon.”

[Alfie was rushed to Alder Hay Hospital following the collision in January]

Alfie’s Mum said, “It was really difficult when we first saw him in hospital because of all the noise and the bleeps, the only part of him we could touch was his hand, at first he was paralysed down one side, and was in a coma for a week.

But his superficial injuries healed really quickly which we took a lot of strength from, and he’s improving every day.”

Saltney Ferry Scout Leader Robert Benyon, where Alfie attends, said

“At the start of this year Alfie’s family and our group were absolutely devastated by the news that one of our Scouts had been seriously injured. Alfie has been in Scouting since he was six and has hardly ever missed a meeting since.

We are all so proud of how well he’s recovered so far, and our thoughts have been with him throughout this year. He’s one of the bravest lads ever to be part of our Group, and we all hope he continues his amazing recovery.”

Keegan Doyle, 23, of Broughton, was arrested following the collision with Alfie, he was jailed for three years and eight months on March 5 after admitting causing serious injury by dangerous driving and arson at Mold Crown Court.