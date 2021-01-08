Schools in Wales closed until February half term unless Covid cases fall significantly

Schools across Wales will not return to face to face teaching until the February half term unless there is a significant fall in Covid cases.

The First Minister Mark Drakeford has said lockdown restrictions will be “strengthened in some key areas” to help prevent the new, highly-infectious strain of the virus spreading from person to person in those shops and workplaces which remain open.

Mr Drakeford said: “The coronavirus pandemic has reached a significant point. Cases in Wales remain very high and our NHS is under real and sustained pressure.”

He said: “The alert level four restrictions we introduced before Christmas must remain in place to keep us all safe. To slow the spread of the virus, we all must stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.





“Unless there is a significant reduction in cases of coronavirus before 29 January – the date of the next three-week review of the regulations – school and college students will continue to learn online until the February half term.” Mr Drakeford said.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams said: “The coronavirus pandemic has reached a significant point in Wales.”

“The first minister will take a press conference this afternoon but before then I wanted to update you on what this means for education.”

“As a government, we have decided to bring decision making on schools and colleges into line with our three week review timetable.”

“That means that we will next review the situation on January the 29th, remote learning will continue until at least then.”

“Unless we see a significant reduction in transition before January 29 then remote learning would have to continue until our next review date, which coincides with the February half term.”

“Vulnerable children and children of critical workers will have access to their usual school or college.”

“During this period, we will work together to look at all the possibilities for a phased and safe return of some pupils such as those studying for qualifications, or the youngest children who find distance learning the most difficult.”

“We are taking this action today because this new variant is more infectious and is leading to increased numbers of people being hospitalised.”

“Schools and colleges have been safe and secure environments throughout the pandemic and that continues to be the case.”

“However, the latest TAC (Welsh Government technical advisory group) report is clear on education’s contribution.”

“We know that school and college settings can contribute to wider social mixing outside the education environment and right now we all have to play our part in suppressing this virus.”

“I know these times are hard but please remember that this pandemic will end, our wonderful schools and colleges will soon be filled with the sounds of happy children and learners, as they always were before this cruel virus took hold.”

“I cannot wait for that moment and I’m sure that you feel the same but until then it’s more important than ever that we continue to follow the rules and to stay at home.