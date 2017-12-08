Snow and ice in Flintshire – updates….

December 8th, 2017 News

The first significant bit of snow to hit Flintshire this winter has seen 59 schools close so far in the county.

Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice today for Flintshire.

Driving conditions particularly on the A55 Flint /Holywell were poor during rush hour.

Gritters have been out over night treating up to 400 miles of road surface prior to the predicted ice and snow fall.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the A55 Rhuallt Hill due to deteriorating conditions. Collision reported on the w/bound carriageway.

Police are taking a high number of calls at the moment – understable as conditions further up the A55 are deteriorating with multiple collisions being reported.

59 schools have now closed in Flintshire with Ewloe Green Primary closing at 1pm and Connah’s Quay High closing at 12.30pm.

http://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Schools/SchoolClosures.aspx

Coleg Cambria  say they have closed the following sites – Yale, Bersham Road and Llysfasi, however Deeside and Northop remain open and we’ll continue to monitor the weather and update our website accordingly.

The Met Office has issued an Amber warning for snow in Flintshire on Sunday

Heavy snowfall is expected between 4am on Sunday and 6pm.

The update says:

‘A spell of heavy snow is likely over parts of Wales, the Midlands and parts of Northern England on Sunday.

Road, rail and air travel delays are likely, as well as stranding of vehicles and public transport cancellations. There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off.’

Chief Forecaster’s assessment

“A band of rain, heavy at times, is expected to move eastwards over the UK. With cold air in place, a spell of heavy snow looks likely to develop on its northern edge.

10 cm looks likely quite widely within the warning area, with 15-20 cm in places. There is increasing certainty in the track and location of the heaviest snow.”

A great scene in Chester, well if you like snow that is, very festive…

Arty snow shot from Queensferry posted on Instagram this morning.

Latest on the Roads:

  • A55 Ewloe: Hazardous driving conditions and slow traffic on A55 both ways at J34 A494 (Ewloe)
  • A541 Rhydymwyn: Hazardous driving conditions and slow traffic on A541 both ways at B5123
  • Abergele: Hazardous driving conditions and slow traffic on A55 both ways between J24 A547 Rhuddlan Road (Abergele) and J29 (Pant-y-dulath).

Snow showers now hitting Deeside again more forecast throughout the day.

09:37

 

 

Yellow warning of snow and ice updated by the Met Office Between 09:35 Fri 8th and 18:00 Sat 9th.

Chief Forecaster’s assessment

During winter weather which brings snow showers, it is not uncommon for snow amounts to vary considerably across short distances. On Friday and Saturday, the snow showers could lead to snow accumulations which vary markedly across the warning area. Strong northwest winds may cause drifting of the snow in places with blizzard conditions possible across northern Scotland. This warning has been updated to remove parts of southwestern Scotland from the warning area.

A view of Flintshire taken from over the other side of the River Dee at Parkgate (via Ellesmere Port Police)

 

41 schools have closed far in the county including Elfed High in Buckley, Hawarden Village Primary and Mold Alun – full list here: http://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Schools/SchoolClosures.aspx

Tricky conditions on the A55 up at Halkyn, reports of snow building on roads around Trelogan

Morning snowfall in Hawarden saw the Village Primary school close.

