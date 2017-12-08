Snow and ice in Flintshire – updates….

The first significant bit of snow to hit Flintshire this winter has seen 59 schools close so far in the county.
Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice today for Flintshire.
Driving conditions particularly on the A55 Flint /Holywell were poor during rush hour.
Gritters have been out over night treating up to 400 miles of road surface prior to the predicted ice and snow fall.
12:53
Police are advising motorists to avoid the A55 Rhuallt Hill due to deteriorating conditions. Collision reported on the w/bound carriageway.
12:53
Police are taking a high number of calls at the moment – understable as conditions further up the A55 are deteriorating with multiple collisions being reported.
Our Control Room are experiencing a high level of calls due to the adverse weather – please bear with us and only phone 999 if absoloutely necessary. Keep following social media for updates #StaySafe #Uksnow
— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) December 8, 2017
12:10
Some of the Alliance Leadership Team dusted of the yellow jackets and now out and about assisting in @Flintshire / @Denbighshire pic.twitter.com/mO6FneocSp
— Cheshire&NWales AAP (@CheshNWalesAAP) December 8, 2017
12:05
59 schools have now closed in Flintshire with Ewloe Green Primary closing at 1pm and Connah’s Quay High closing at 12.30pm.
10:57
10:57
The Met Office has issued an Amber warning for snow in Flintshire on Sunday
Heavy snowfall is expected between 4am on Sunday and 6pm.
The update says:
‘A spell of heavy snow is likely over parts of Wales, the Midlands and parts of Northern England on Sunday.
Road, rail and air travel delays are likely, as well as stranding of vehicles and public transport cancellations. There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off.’
Chief Forecaster’s assessment
“A band of rain, heavy at times, is expected to move eastwards over the UK. With cold air in place, a spell of heavy snow looks likely to develop on its northern edge.
10 cm looks likely quite widely within the warning area, with 15-20 cm in places. There is increasing certainty in the track and location of the heaviest snow.”
10:57
A great scene in Chester, well if you like snow that is, very festive…
It is snowing in Chester🌨 pic.twitter.com/FTIbv8oMdo
— Eleanor Barlow (@EleanorBarlow) December 8, 2017
10:42
Arty snow shot from Queensferry posted on Instagram this morning.
10:08
Some snow about on the A55 today. pic.twitter.com/C0e2UzRQGx
— Zevonesque ✒ (@zevonesque) December 8, 2017
09:48
Latest on the Roads:
- A55 Ewloe: Hazardous driving conditions and slow traffic on A55 both ways at J34 A494 (Ewloe)
- A541 Rhydymwyn: Hazardous driving conditions and slow traffic on A541 both ways at B5123
- Abergele: Hazardous driving conditions and slow traffic on A55 both ways between J24 A547 Rhuddlan Road (Abergele) and J29 (Pant-y-dulath).
09:44
Snow showers now hitting Deeside again more forecast throughout the day.
09:37
Yellow warning of snow and ice updated by the Met Office Between 09:35 Fri 8th and 18:00 Sat 9th.
Chief Forecaster’s assessment
During winter weather which brings snow showers, it is not uncommon for snow amounts to vary considerably across short distances. On Friday and Saturday, the snow showers could lead to snow accumulations which vary markedly across the warning area. Strong northwest winds may cause drifting of the snow in places with blizzard conditions possible across northern Scotland. This warning has been updated to remove parts of southwestern Scotland from the warning area.
09:32
A view of Flintshire taken from over the other side of the River Dee at Parkgate (via Ellesmere Port Police)
08:59
41 schools have closed far in the county including Elfed High in Buckley, Hawarden Village Primary and Mold Alun – full list here: http://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Schools/SchoolClosures.aspx
08:30
Snow currently affecting the A55 Flint /Holywell area and is moving west. Advising drivers to proceed with caution and only consider essential travel at this time.
— Heddlu Gogledd Cymru (@HeddluGogCymru) December 8, 2017
08:05
Tricky conditions on the A55 up at Halkyn, reports of snow building on roads around Trelogan
Snow now making driving conditions tricky in Deeside along the A55 and A494. pic.twitter.com/DW4M9hiZLp
— Deeside.com (@DeesideDotCom) December 8, 2017
08:05
Morning snowfall in Hawarden saw the Village Primary school close.
@DeesideDotCom cross tree lane this morning #Hawarden #snow pic.twitter.com/3nwnwiMKsL
— JustMe (@1stjustintoye) December 8, 2017