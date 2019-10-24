Schoolboy guilty of attempting to kill fellow pupil with knife at a Colwyn Bay school to be sentenced at Mold Crown Court

A sixteen-year-old boy has been found guilty of attempting to murder another pupil whilst they were walking down a school corridor between lessons.

The attack happened at Eirias High School in Colwyn Bay on 11 February 2019, when the attacker approached the victim from behind and stabbed him to the back, cutting his right shoulder blade with a penknife.

The injured pupil later attended hospital and received stitches to close the wound.

Deborah Rogers, of the CPS, said: “Knives can cause devastating injuries and ruin lives.

“Fortunately, this injury was not life-threatening, but that does not make the assault any less frightening. We hope that the victim makes a full recovery.

“The witnesses have our thanks for their cooperation in the court process, allowing the CPS to present strong evidence to the jury.”

The teenager is due to be sentenced on 12 December at Mold Crown Court.