News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Schoolboy guilty of attempting to kill fellow pupil with knife at a Colwyn Bay school to be sentenced at Mold Crown Court

Published: Thursday, Oct 24th, 2019
Share:

A sixteen-year-old boy has been found guilty of attempting to murder another pupil whilst they were walking down a school corridor between lessons.

The attack happened at Eirias High School in Colwyn Bay on 11 February 2019, when the attacker approached the victim from behind and stabbed him to the back, cutting his right shoulder blade with a penknife.

The injured pupil later attended hospital and received stitches to close the wound.

Deborah Rogers, of the CPS, said: “Knives can cause devastating injuries and ruin lives.

“Fortunately, this injury was not life-threatening, but that does not make the assault any less frightening. We hope that the victim makes a full recovery.

“The witnesses have our thanks for their cooperation in the court process, allowing the CPS to present strong evidence to the jury.”

The teenager is due to be sentenced on 12 December at Mold Crown Court.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Workers at Deeside manufacturer facing redundancy after Dyson pulls plug on electric car project

Channel 4’s Bafta-nominated show about Chester Zoo returns to TV screens next week

New trees planted in Connah’s Quay this week will help increase ‘urban canopy cover’

“Market rate” being paid by health board for management consultants – one alleged to be ‘working from home in Marbella’

Health bosses insist future of Flint GP practice is safe despite doctors terminating contract

Ex-homeless martial arts expert fights back to set up thriving business and win award

Airbus and US based Spirit Airline sign deal for 100 new A320 jets worth around £8bn

Drive to reduce disposable cups usage at university sees less sent to landfill and thousands of pounds raised

Station Improvement Vision continues with £280,000 investment planned for Wrexham to Bidston line


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn