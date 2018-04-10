Scandinavian Airlines strikes deal to buy an additional 50 Airbus A320neo jets

Swedish based Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has said it is to order an additional 50 Airbus A320neo aircraft. SAS already operates 17 Airbus A320neos from a previous order for 30, today’s order will see the airline operate a single-type fleet from 2023 when it will have at least 80 Airbus A320neos in service. 35 of the A320neo aircraft, including engines, will be bought directly from Airbus for £2.8bn at list price and before any discounts. The other 15 aircraft will be leased. Eric Schulz, Chief Commercial Officer, Airbus Commercial Aircraft said; “We are proud with this repeat commitment by SAS. The A320neo will complement SAS’s existing Airbus fleet, with unbeatable fuel efficiency and the lowest operating costs and environmental footprint. It is the perfect choice for SAS, for replacing its older generation aircraft. This means more of SAS’s passengers will keep enjoying the best comfort in the skies.” Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO of SAS said;

“Just over one year ago, we started to phase into service brand new Airbus A320neos, and since then we have received a very positive response from our customers.

I’m therefore delighted that, through this order, we can continue improving and investing in our customer offering, and thereby SAS’s future.

We are also creating a single-type and more efficient fleet for the first time.

Ordering 50 Airbus A320neos gives us access to the market’s most efficient aircraft thereby enabling us to further improve our operational efficiency and to continue to reduce our climate-impacting emissions.”

SAS say it has not yet selected the engines that will be used on the new aircraft.