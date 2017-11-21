Scam warning from Flintshire Trading Standards

Flintshire Trading Standards say they have been notified about a scam involving ‘old callers’ saying they are Flintshire County Council.

Trading Standards officers say the scam is possibly “a copycat offering similar services to Flintshire County Councils Neighbourhood Wardens, but at a price.”

The scammer is reported to be cold calling residents in the area stating they are telephoning from Flintshire County Council, representing the Emergency services, the Police, Fire and Ambulance services selling personal alarms and a home safety assessment.

“Flintshire County Council’s Neighbourhood Wardens do offer a target hardening service on referral from partner agencies and also conduct home safety checks on behalf of the fire service free of charge.” Trading Standards officers say however, “any telephone call will always be explained where the referral has come from and that the officer that attends will be in uniform with appropriate identification.”

The Flintshire Wardens will not cold call and door knock on any address, If you have any doubt the Neighbourhood Wardens can be contacted directly on 01352 701818.

To report scam telephone calls contact the Consumer Advice Service on 03454 040506.