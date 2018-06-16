Scam phone call warning after fraudster posing as police officer targets victims for money

A warning has been issued to the public following reports of scam phone calls which see residents targeted by someone posing as a police officer.

Over the past week several victims have received a phone call from the perpetrator informing them of fraudulent activity on their back accounts.

The caller then asks the victim to dial an extension number and they speak to another officer who asks them to go and withdraw money, as they are investigating counterfeit currency offences within the branch.

North Wales Police say the victims are kept on the phone whilst in the bank and the money is collected from their home address.

In other cases people have been subjected to calls from individuals claiming to be from the Inland Revenue demanding payment.

Financial abuse safeguarding officer PC 1602 David Hall said: “We want to warn the public of this fraudulent activity, which has resulted in several people withdrawing thousands of pounds from their accounts and handing money over.”

Designing Out Crime Officer Norman Hughes added: “Our advice is that you do not engage in conversation however convincing or demanding the caller might be.

“Never follow their instructions and do not provide any personal information. You will not face any court proceedings as claimed by the scam callers.”

Police enquiries are ongoing and the following advice has been issued to the public:

– If you receive a telephone call from someone asking to arrange transfer of funds or to collect funds from your home address end the call immediately.

– Do not give personal details, including banking details to anyone you do not know following unexpected requests for money made either in the street, on the doorstep, over the telephone or internet as these details can be used to steal your identity.

– Beware of cold calls even when the caller appears to have personal information such as your address or bank account details. Legitimate callers will never be offended if you ask to call back in order to confirm their identity. When doing so always use a phone number that you have obtained from previous correspondence or an independent source such as phone book or an official website.

– If you want to call your bank, then do so from another telephone or visit your local branch.

You can Visit the North Wales Police public web page and clicking on the fraud information box. There you will find advice on various types of fraud and a link to Action Fraud (www.actionfraud.police.uk) or call on 0300 123 2040