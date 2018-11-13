Sargeant family in High Court bid to challenge inquiry into his sacking

A judge in London will hear a new application for a judicial review today by the widow of Carl Sargeant.

Bernie Sergeant will ‘urge the High Court to allow her to challenge the legality of an inquiry into his sacking’ according to a report circulated to media organisations by the Press Association.

First minister Carwyn Jones announced an independent inquiry into how he handled the sacking from government of Alyn the Deeside AM Carl Sargeant.

‘Mrs Sargeant is seeking to challenge the legality of the operation of the inquiry, and has spoken publicly of her concerns that the investigation could become a “cover-up”.’ The PA report states.

The decision to “bar the family’s lawyers from being able to question witnesses”, another “to allow the independent investigator to bar the family from hearings”, and also a decision to “prevent oral evidence from being heard in public” are to be challenged.

In a comment published in the PA report Mrs Sargeant said: “We have a right to be able to hear and challenge the evidence.

“Please believe me, we are not trying to be obstructive, we just want to get to the truth and feel that we have a great deal to offer the inquiry. We don’t want to be excluded.”

She said: “All I want is to understand and process why my husband is no longer here. This whole thing just adds agony to heartbreak, but I owe it to Carl to get the full picture.”

A spokesman for the first minister is quoted saying: “This is not, and was never intended to be, a public inquiry. Nor is it an investigation into the tragic death of Carl Sargeant.”

Mr Justice Supperstone will hear argument on Mrs Sargeant’s behalf.