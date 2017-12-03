Santa’s Sleigh all set for the streets of Saltney this evening

Santa’s Sleigh will be out and about in Saltney this evening, Sunday 3rd December.
The Sleigh will cover more than 200 miles of Deeside roads this year as it and Santa along with an army of volunteer elves take to the streets of Deeside bringing Christmas cheer.
Months of preparation goes into the planning for Deeside Round Table’s Santa Sleigh, a long-standing festive tradition which also helps raise thousands of pounds throughout the festival season for local causes.
Santa’s Float will be at The Tavern on High Street Saltney before 5pm, then the proposed route this evening will be;
Park avenue, starting at Main Road.
Salisbury Ave
Irving’s Crescent
Eaton Grove
Boundary Lane
Stanley Park Drive
Halkert Close
Thurston Road
Shannon Close
Copeland Close
Beaver Close
Echo Close
Beaumont Close
Larch Way
Redwood Close
Woodall Avenue
Henry Wood CT
Maes y coed
Douglas Place
Scholars Close
Cwrt y terfyn
Rhodfa llyn
Rhodfa bont
Visit the Deeside Round Table Facebook page for more dates and a link to the ‘Glympse Tracker’ facebook.com/DEESIDE.RT