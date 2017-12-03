Santa’s Sleigh all set for the streets of Saltney this evening

Santa’s Sleigh will be out and about in Saltney this evening, Sunday 3rd December.

The Sleigh will cover more than 200 miles of Deeside roads this year as it and Santa along with an army of volunteer elves take to the streets of Deeside bringing Christmas cheer.

Months of preparation goes into the planning for Deeside Round Table’s Santa Sleigh, a long-standing festive tradition which also helps raise thousands of pounds throughout the festival season for local causes.

Santa’s Float will be at The Tavern on High Street Saltney before 5pm, then the proposed route this evening will be;

Park avenue, starting at Main Road.

Salisbury Ave

Irving’s Crescent

Eaton Grove

Boundary Lane

Stanley Park Drive

Halkert Close

Thurston Road

Shannon Close

Copeland Close

Beaver Close

Echo Close

Beaumont Close

Larch Way

Redwood Close

Woodall Avenue

Henry Wood CT

Maes y coed

Douglas Place

Scholars Close

Cwrt y terfyn

Rhodfa llyn

Rhodfa bont