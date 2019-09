Residents living close to Chemistry Lane in Sandycroft have been advised by North Wales Fire Service to keep windows and doors closed this morning.

Firefighters are currently dealing with a ‘small incident’ at an industrial unit on Chemistry Lane.

A fire service spokesperson said:

“Firefighters are currently dealing with a small incident at an industrial unit on Chemistry Lane, Sandycroft, Deeside. The incident is under control. Local residents are advised to close windows and doors.”