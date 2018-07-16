independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Saltney incident update: Body found in River Dee

Published: Monday, Jul 16th, 2018
There was a large-scale emergency service response to an ‘incident’ near to the Saltney Ferry footbridge yesterday afternoon, including police, ambulances and the coastguard.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “Also on scene were the Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team, North Wales Police, Cheshire Police, Welsh Ambulance Services and North West Ambulance Service.”

No further details were available yesterday, however this morning North Wales Police have told us: “We were called at 1:23pm to the report of a body in the river at location.

“Coastguard, police / CSI attended the scene.”

“The body has been identified and the death is not being treated as suspicious.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“We were called yesterday Sunday July 15, 2018 at approximately 1.45pm to an incident near Saltney Ferry Bridge, Chester.

We responded with two emergency ambulances”

