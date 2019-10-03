Motorcyclists taken to hospital following ‘incident’ in Saltney

Update: The A5104 Chester Road in Saltney has now reopened.

The Welsh Ambulance Service say they attended an incident involving motorcycle and one person has been taken to hospital.

A spokesperson told Deeside.com:

“We were called today (3 October, 2019) at approximately 10:06 to reports of an incident involving a motorcycle on St David’s Terrace, Saltney Ferry.

We responded with one emergency ambulance and one rapid response vehicle, and one patient was transported to Countess of Chester Hospital.”

Earlier report: There are reports of a collision on Saltney High Street.

The A5104 Chester Road near Sandy Lane is understood to be blocked both ways.

Bus services are being diverted, an update on social media by operator Stagecoach states: