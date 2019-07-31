Sajid Javid announces billions to ‘turbo-charge’ no deal Brexit plans as Airbus warns EU governments to be prepared

Chancellor Sajid Javid has announced an additional £2.1bn to ‘turbo-charge’ no deal Brexit planning as Airbus boss warns governments to be prepared.

The move sees Brexit funding for this year double, with £1.1 billion being provided to departments and the devolved administrations immediately, and a further £1 billion made available, should it be needed.

The money will ensure government departments ‘step up’ vital operational preparations across the country as the UK leaves the EU on 31 October.

The funding will be used for border and customs operations, critical medical supplies, support for UK nationals abroad, and an awareness campaign to ensure the public and businesses are ready to leave the EU.

The Treasury has now made £6.3 billion available to prepare for EU exit, including £4.2 billion funding this year alone.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Sajid Javid, said:

“With 92 days until the UK leaves the European Union it’s vital that we intensify our planning to ensure we are ready.

We want to get a good deal that abolishes the anti-democratic backstop. But if we can’t get a good deal, we’ll have to leave without one.

This additional £2.1 billion will ensure we are ready to leave on 31 October – deal or no deal.”

Airbus has called on European governments to be ready for a no-deal Brexit, chief executive Guillaume Faury was speaking as the planemaker released its half-year trading update, reports CityAM.

Mr Faury said: “It is now obvious that no-deal is likely and we want all governments to be prepared for that, which was not the case by end of March.

Airbus has built a stockpile of about one month’s supply of aircraft parts as a buffer to cope with Britain leaving the EU without a transitional deal.”

Chancellor Sajid Javid’s funding announced today will support ‘critical’ operations, including:

£344 million to help get new border and customs operations ready. This includes:

An extra 500 border force officers, meaning we will have added up to 1,000 more officers this year.

Boosting capacity to process UK passport applications this year, helping avoid delays.

Doubling the support made available for customs agents to train new staff or invest in better IT so businesses can get the support they need to complete customs declarations.

Improving transport infrastructure around ports and additional funding for ‘Operation Brock’ to manage traffic disruption in Kent.

Enhancing support available on government helplines.

£434 million made available to help ensure continuity of vital medicines and medical products, including through freight capacity, warehousing and stockpiling.

£108 million available to promote and support businesses to ensure they are ready for Brexit, including a national programme of business readiness and helping exporters to prepare for, and capitalise on, new opportunities.

£138 million to boost public communications, including:

A new information campaign to help people and businesses get ready to leave on 31 October.

Increasing consular support and information for Brits living abroad.

Support for local areas including Northern Ireland.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell said: “This is an appalling waste of taxpayers’ cash, all for the sake of Boris Johnson’s drive towards a totally avoidable no-deal.

This Government could have ruled out No Deal, and spent these billions on our schools, hospitals, and people.”