Sainsbury’s recalls batches of ‘Taste the Difference’ frozen burgers due to link with E.coli

Sainsbury’s is recalling certain batches of its Taste the Difference 4 pack of frozen Aberdeen Angus British Beef Quarter Pounders due to a possible infection with E.coli O157.

Public Health England says it has identified a link in ‘small number of cases’ where people have become infected with the bug after eating the burgers.

Symptome of E.coli 0157 infection can include diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach cramps, fever and and uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure and can be fatal

As a precautionary measure, Sainsbury’s is recalling batches of ‘Taste the Difference 4 pack Aberdeen Angus British Beef Quarter Pounders (Frozen)’ with the ‘Best Before’ dates: July 2018, September 2018 and October 2018.

“Sainsbury’s is recalling the above batches because a small number of customers have become unwell with E. coli O157 after consuming the product.” The Food Standards Agency says.

Anyone who has bought the burgers with the ‘Best Before’ dates: July 2018, September 2018 and October 2018 is asked not to eat them. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.