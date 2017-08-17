Ryan did a runner from police in Shotton and left his bike behind – they want to give it him back

Police are asking residents in Deeside for help in locating a man who ran off from officers on Shotton High Street this afternoon, Thursday 17.

An update on the North Flintshire local police page says:

‘This gentleman is Ryan Shacklady, 35 years old. Last seen running away from local Officers on Shotton High Street a short time ago. Ryan, in your haste to get away from us you seem to have left your bicycle behind!’

Adding ‘Don’t worry we have it safe for you ready to reclaim at Deeside Police Station. If anyone sees Ryan can they please call 101.’

Yesterday police asked Deeside residents for help in locating a 25-year-old man thought to be in the area.

Officers say they are currently looking for Kieron Albino who they say is evading them somewhere in the Deeside area.

“Kieron knows we need to speak to him about a number of offences and is actively avoiding us.

Kieron if you read this be a good chap and pop to Deeside Police Station,” said police in an update on Facebook today.

If he is sighted police say “could you please contact us either by PM (facebook) or by calling 101.

Police said today Kieron has so far failed to come forward.