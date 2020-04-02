Run out of green food waste bags? Don’t use use plastic bags as an alternative Flintshire Council has asked

If you have run out of biodegradable food waste bags “please do not use plastic bags as an alternative as we cannot collect them” Flintshire Council has asked.

The food waste treatment facility that processes all its food waste does not accept plastic bags.

“If you use a plastic bag to line your food caddy the efforts you are making to recycle your food waste will be lost.” The council has said.

If you are running out of compostable biobags, tie a bag to the handle of your food waste caddy, or leave a note taped to the lid on collection day.

“Our Crews carry a limited stock of bags on the vehicle and will leave replacements on a first come first served basis.

If they have run out of stock when they get to you, please do the same again on your next collection day.” A council spokesperson has said.

You can subscribe to the council email updates here subscriber preferences