Rugby legend Sam Warburton headlines Coleg Cambria epic fundraiser

Rugby legend Sam Warburton returns to Coleg Cambria on Wednesday for an epic fundraising evening.

The former Wales and British Lions captain will headline a special event at the college’s Deeside Sixth Form Centre to raise money for the NSPCC.

BBC Radio and TV presenter Jason Mohammad will host proceedings, and there will be a live performance by Welsh vocal group, Only Men Aloud.

Sam was a guest at Cambria’s Student Awards in June, where he praised the institution for its inspiring academic delivery and commitment to the children’s charity.

He has since been forced to retire because of injury but now looks forward to spending more time with his family, his ambassadorial role with the NSPCC and a bright future in broadcasting and other areas of the sport he loves.

Coleg Cambria Chief Executive David Jones said it will be a pleasure to welcome him back to north east Wales for what should be a night to remember.

“We look forward to having Sam back with us, he is a friend of the college and was a big hit with students and staff at our awards ceremony during the summer,” said Mr Jones.

“It will be a fantastic evening, and there are other big names and surprises in store.

“We have some popular sporting legends in attendance and there will be an appearance by Only Men Aloud, so our guests are in for a treat.”

He added: “With Jason at the helm this promises to be one of the most anticipated events we have ever held. We look forward to seeing lots of people there, and to raising as much money as we possibly can for the NSPCC.”

Sam will take part in an exclusive Q&A, where he will discuss his glittering career and the sad end to his playing days at the age of just 29.

Speaking at the student awards, the talented flanker was confident of again pulling on the Wales jersey but was later forced to make a U-turn after failing to recover fully from a series of neck and knee operations.

He had wise words for the college students and made an inspiring plea for them to never give up and always try their best.

“The advice I would have for anyone, especially the students of Coleg Cambria, is to never stop trying to improve,” said Sam.

“That is the same in any walk of life. Keep learning, keep trying to get better.”

Coleg Cambria has been raising money for the NSPCC throughout 2018 via a series of activities and challenges, notably Mr Jones’s 48-mile trek across three counties in 14 hours alongside wife Julia.

An Evening with Sam Warburton and Special Guests begins at 7pm on Wednesday October 17 at Deeside Sixth Form Centre.

As well as the entertainment there will be an auction and table prizes, and a three-course menu showcasing the very best of Welsh produce in association with top chef Gareth Stevenson, a Cambria alumnus.