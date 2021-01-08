RSPCA to continue rehoming animals on delivery basis through lockdown in Wales and England

The RSPCA will continue to rehome rescue animals on a delivery basis as long as the current lockdown in Wales lasts.

Pets including dogs, cats, rabbits, ferrets and other small animals will remain available for adoption as RSPCA centres switch to a virtual rehoming and delivery process.

The charity has multiple animal centres in Wales whilst many of its independent branches also have rehoming facilities switching to a remote process during the latest lockdown restrictions.

Those looking to adopt can speak to RSPCA staff and meet animals via video conferencing, with pets then delivered once the level of commitment and rehoming has been discussed.





However, the RSPCA urges people to do their research and ensure an understanding of the long-term commitments of pet adoption is achieved.

RSPCA Chief Executive Chris Sherwood said: “As the battle against COVID-19 continues, our centres will once again be closed to the public as we all do our bit to stop the spread of this awful disease.

“However, we are delighted that we will continue to be able to find new homes for animals via a safe and COVID-secure remote process.

“Prospective adopters can meet our knowledgeable and friendly centre staff via video call, and discuss whether adding a rescue pet to their household could be the right long-term decision.

“We know lockdown life is not forever, so it’s so important people consider whether they are able to meet the needs of pets for the long term.

“There’s loads to think about – and we’d always urge people to do their research and understand the commitment they’re taking on. But if a new pet is right for both you and the animal – a rescue companion is an amazing, rewarding choice; and we’d urge anyone interested to check out our Find a Pet website to begin the rehoming journey.”

Little-and-large best friends Bridget and Princess are two canines at the RSPCA Solent Branch’s Stubbington Ark Animal Shelter, in Hampshire, who are hoping to find a new home.

Bridget is a tall bull breed cross weighing in at 4st 6lbs whilst Princess comes in at 1st 12lb, both looking for a home ideally together without other pets but could live with older children.

Meanwhile, Soot is said to be a shy black and white cat who is based at the Newport Animal Centre and was rescued with other cats after a previous owner was unable to meet his needs.

He is one of more than 700 cats in the care of RSPCA, who hope Soot can find a new home.

Since lockdown started, between March 23 and December 31 the RSPCA’s Find a Pet section of the website had 39,835,657 views compared to 23,681,542 in the same period in 2019.

The RSPCA fostering page also had 470,933 visits in this period of 2020 compared to 136,705 during the same period in 2019 – a 244 percent increase.

RSPCA officers have remained on the frontline throughout the pandemic – responding to animal welfare emergencies and coming to the aid of rescue animals whilst animal centres have been adjusting to COVID-19 restrictions and finding new homes for animals in the charity’s care.

Since the first lockdown was announced on March 23 2020, up to January 3 of this year, the charity’s dedicated emergency line received 827,596 calls and, prior to Christmas on 22 December, 3,308 animals were in the RSPCA’s care – including 1,239 at national animal centres.

Dermot Murphy, Head of the RSPCA’s rescue teams, said: “Our officers, rescue teams, animal centres and frontline staff have shown remarkable resilience during this most testing time.

“We are approaching 900,000 calls since the start of the pandemic – which is a stark reminder that animal cruelty did not stop for coronavirus.

“There’s also thousands of animals in our care – but our teams continue to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome in new ways to help as many animals as possible.

“We cannot do this without the help of our amazing supporters – and anyone wishing to donate to the RSPCA can do so online, while there’s also an abundance of advice on looking after pets during the pandemic on our website which we’re urging people to share.”