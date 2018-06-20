independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

RSPCA launch appeal for info after duck shot an injured by crossbow bolt in Buckley

Published: Wednesday, Jun 20th, 2018
RSPCA Cymru is appealing to the public for information after a duck was shot by a crossbow bolt in Buckley.

The injured duck was found near Buckley Common and was reported to the RSPCA on 12 June.

RSPCA inspector Rachael Davies, who rescued the duck, said:

“Shockingly this duck appears to have been shot with the arrow going straight through his leg, which would have been by a crossbow bolt, possibly a pistol-crossbow bolt.

Luckily it went through the top of his thigh so just a superficial injury but could have been much worse. At the vets the arrow was removed and the duck was given pain relief.”

The duck has been taken to RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre for further treatment  and it is hoped that he will be released back into the wild once fully recovered from his ordeal.

Inspector Davies added:

“There is no question as to whether this was deliberate. Someone had deliberately shot a arrow at the duck with the intention of causing harm.

We are appealing for anyone who has any information on who might have done this to contact us as soon as possible, and in complete confidence, on 0300 123 8018.”

All wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is illegal – except under licence – to take, injure or kill wild birds.
Under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, the use of crossbows to kill or take birds is also prohibited. The maximum penalty, if found guilty, is six months in prison and/or a £5,000 fine.

 

 

