RSPCA Cymru rescued 23 animals per day in 2017 as new figures show increase in calls to the charity

More than 8,000 animals were rescued by the RSPCA Cymru in the past year – an average of almost 23 animals every day.

The new data, released as part of the charity’s ‘Annual Summary for Wales’, shows that inspectors carried out more rescues in over the past year than in both 2015 and 2016 – with the figures marking a 7.6 per cent increase on the previous calendar data.

A total of 8,220 animals – including pets, farm animals and wildlife – were rescued by the RSPCA inspectorate.

RSPCA say the new data demonstrates the “invaluable, tireless and never-ending” nature of the emergency work delivered by the inspectorate 24 hours-per-day.

Key findings and statistics contained within the Annual Summary outline that, for 2017, RSPCA Cymru:

– Rescued and collected 8,220 animals

– Investigated 10,176 complaints of cruelty

– Implemented 6,678 welfare and improvement notices, to prevent animal suffering

– Rehomed over 2,100 animals – including animals re-homed by RSPCA branches in Wales.

– Neutered 7,745 cats via the All-Wales Scheme; a joint project between the RSPCA branches in Wales, the national RSPCA and Cats Protection

– Delivered teacher training with the potential to reach 42,000 children

– Obtained an estimated 747 media mentions for animal welfare work

– Garnered over 36,000 supporter actions for animal welfare campaigns

Commenting on the figures, Martyn Hubbard, RSPCA Cymru superintendent, said: “2017 marked an exceptionally busy year for the RSPCA in Wales.

“As we celebrate the charity’s 194th birthday this RSPCA Week, we can reflect on, over the last twelve months, the rescue of 8,220 animals, the issuance of 6,678 welfare and improvement notices, the rehoming of over 2,100 animals, and so, so much more.

“The work of the RSPCA’s inspectorate is invaluable, tireless and never-ending – reflected by the fact that, across Wales, we rescued on average 23 animals every single day – despite having only a small band of officers to call upon.

“Again, welfare and improvement notices have proven central to the inspectorate’s work – dwarfing the number of prosecutions we take; emphasising how prevention and education is always the priority for the RSPCA.

“But the RSPCA’s animal welfare work covers so many different areas, and is so diverse – from the frontline, to campaign events, the classroom, our television screens, radios, and elsewhere.”

He added: “The RSPCA is proud to be at the forefront for animals. RSPCA Week is a great time to highlight this work, and celebrate what our inspectorate, animal centres, external relations staff, independent branches and others do – along with the public – to help animals in need, and deliver a caring Wales where all animals are respected and treated with compassion.”