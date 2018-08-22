RSPCA appeal for information after peafowls and pheasants found dumped in a Shotton garden

RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information after four peafowls and a pheasant were dumped in boxes in a Deeside garden.

The birds – two adult peafowls and two juveniles along with a young pheasant chick – were found in a garden on Clwyd Street in Shotton on Tuesday 14 August.

RSPCA inspector Tim Jones said: “The caller had no idea where the birds had come from and had asked around to see if anyone knew of an owner.

“It is very sad that they have appeared to be abandoned, however, they are now in RSPCA care and have been transferred to a centre.

“They were uninjured and are doing well, although at the centre they have taken a little while to adjust to their new environment.”

Inspector Jones added: “If anyone has any information they can contact us on the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018, and calls are treated in confidence.”