RSPCA appeal after video surfaces which appears to show a man biting the head off a live pigeon

Published: Thursday, May 31st, 2018
An urgent search for information has been launched by the RSPCA, following the emergence of a “shocking, disturbing and distressing video” appearing to show a man biting the head off a live pigeon.

The RSPCA say that the incident could be linked to Wales or North of England.

The distressing footage which has racked up hundreds of thousands of views on social media shows a man in a ‘high vis’ jacket hitting the ceiling rafters, where the bird was nesting, with a stick, as it falls to the ground he grabs hold it.

With the birds wings flapping as it tries to escape the mans grip – the video then appears to show the man biting the head from the birds body.

The pigeon is then tossed to the floor, with wings momentarily still moving, before being picked back up by the man, who poses for the camera.

Laughter can be heard from other individuals on the audio of the video. The incident appears to take place at a building site.

The RSPCA says that – if what the video seems to show is accurate – the suffering experienced by the pigeon would have been “unimaginable”.

The charity is now urging the public to come forward with any information related to the incident, or which may identify the man appearing to commit the act.

Dermot Murphy, assistant director of the RSPCA inspectorate, said:

“This is a deeply shocking, disturbing and distressing video, appearing to show a man biting the head off a live pigeon.

If what this video seems to show is accurate, the pain and suffering caused to the pigeon is likely to have been unimaginable.

Biting the head off a pigeon is likely to constitute an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

We’re very eager for information identifying the individual involved, or providing related background, to be brought to our attention as a matter of urgency.

It has been suggested to us that the incident may have links to either the North of England, or Wales. However, we are eager for any information which could assist with our enquiries on this serious matter.

Our inspectorate appeal line can be reached on 0300 123 8018.”

Despite being supplied by the RSPCA – Deeside.com has not shared the video due to its distressing nature.

