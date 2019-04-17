RSPCA and police ‘aware’ of incident involving horse in Queensferry car park

Many readers have been in touch regarding a video that has surfaced on Facebook this afternoon involving a horse in Queensferry.

The video (published here on Facebook) has been viewed over 25,000 times and shared around 1,000 times inside four hours.

The video shows a horse ending up

North Wales Police North Flintshire have issued a brief statement ‘in response to public concern’.

Police say, “We are aware of an incident at a car park in Queensferry involving a horse.”

“It is being dealt with by the RSPCA and Flintshire County Council.”

The RSPCA have said, “We are aware of this incident and the matter is being dealt with. We are unable to say any more at this time”.

Flintshire County Council have been asked for comment and we will update as and when we have further detail.