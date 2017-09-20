Royal visitor at Deeside Sixth today

HRH The Earl of Wessex, Trustee for The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) visited Deeside Sixth today, the new sixth form centre developed by Coleg Cambria and Flintshire County Council.

Coleg Cambria recently became a DofE Licensed Organisation, giving it the opportunity to extend its DofE offer to all students, across all of its campuses.

Children and staff from Toybox Nursery and Golftyn Primary School warmly welcomed The Earl as he arrived at the new state-of-the-art sixth form college.

Today HRH The Earl of Wessex visited Deeside Sixth, part of @colegcambria, who recently became a #DofE Licensed Organisation pic.twitter.com/6jh7T9NaDI — DofE Wales (@DofEWales) 20 September 2017

During HRH’s visit, young people from Special Educational Needs schools from across North Wales showed off their outdoor skills and took part in their very own DofE expedition training session.

The Earl also joined Flintshire County Council Officers, teachers and Coleg Cambria board members, to thank them all for their ongoing commitment to the young people of Flintshire, and for encouraging DofE growth opportunities within the county.

Later in the day, DofE participants from across Coleg Cambria’s campuses showed off their team building skills to The Earl after HRH was introduced to Alan Lowry, Coleg Cambria’s DofE Manager.

Stephanie Price, Regional Director of the DofE in Wales said:

“The DofE is accessible to all young people and the training event for young people with additional needs helped to build the confidence of teachers to know that they can deliver the programme in a variety of creative ways which will enable all young people to take part For immediate release

“We are extremely grateful for the continued support of Flintshire County Council and Coleg Cambria. Over the years, the DofE in Wales has helped thousands of young people to transform their lives through their DofE experiences, gaining self-belief and transferrable skills.

“It was particularly pleasing to be able to celebrate with Coleg Cambria the expansion of their DofE offer across all of their campuses which will make them the biggest provider of DofE in the FE sector in Wales.

David Jones OBE Chief Executive of Coleg Cambria said:

“We were extremely pleased to host this prestigious event today and were very proud to welcome HRH The Earl of Wessex to the Deeside 6th Form Centre. “We are delighted that the DofE is rapidly expanding at Cambria, making us the largest provider of the Award in Wales.

The programme this year is available to our students at all levels across all of our sites. It’s a truly wonderful opportunity for our learners which leads them on a journey of self-discovery and development and supports their next steps in life.”