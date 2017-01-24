Royal Northern College of Music calling for Coleg Cambria A level student

A Coleg Cambria student who spends every spare minute perfecting his violin playing technique has been offered three top music scholarships.

Xander Croft, 17 from Greenfield, Holywell began learning the violin at the age of eight and is currently in his sixth year at the Junior Royal Northern College of Music, for which he has a Music and Dance Scheme Scholarship.

Xander who is in his second year of A levels has been offered a place and scholarship to study at the Royal Northern College of Music, Royal Academy of Music and Royal College of Music.

Aspiring to be a soloist in the future, Xander will be attending the Royal Northern College of Music to further his studies, he said:

I feel privileged to be offered a place and scholarship at all three conservatoires I applied to study at in September. I’m really looking forward to my time in Manchester and will enjoy the opportunity to develop my ability as a soloist.

Timothy Jones, A level Music Lecturer at Coleg Cambria said:

Xander is a very dedicated student, spending every spare minute he has perfecting his violin playing technique. Since the day he started college I have been privileged to witness his 100% commitment to violin study. Outside college he is in demand as a soloist and orchestral player. These conservatoire offers are the result of hours and hours of hard work; Xander deserves to reap the benefits in the years to come. I wish him well and look forward to seeing his future successes.

Xander, who is a member of the National Youth Orchestra of Wales and the International Lutoslawski Youth Orchestra in Poland, has kindly been loaned a fine Italian violin by the RNCM to help him in his studies.