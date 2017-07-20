Connah’s Quay Angling club is a small local fishing club which has been based at the Rosie Pool at Wepre Park for nearly half a century.

The lake which the club leases was originally used for fishing (for food) and for shooting when Wepre Hall was around and the lake is one of the remaining features from the old days.

Over the years the club has looked after the fish stocks the wildlife which around the lake also the banks and fishing platforms.

The platforms were replaced by the club over a decade ago but unfortunately, time has taken its toll and they have fallen into a state of disrepair.

The clubs bailiff team do repair the platforms wherever possible but these are only ever a temporary fix.

The platforms are in desperate need of replacing as some of them are collapsing.

The lake also suffers from problems with oxygen levels in the water, this is especially the case during the summer months.

Six years ago the lake suffered an oxygen crash which unfortunately resulted in most of the larger fish, especially the carp, dying.

Since then the club and its bailiffs have worked extremely hard to not only restore the fishing to what it once was but make it even better.