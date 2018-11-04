Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.
As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.
If spot any roadworks or anything transport related you would like to share – get in touch here:
Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com
Our interactive map (below) also has the very latest roadworks and traffic disruption information.
|3-Sep-
|23-Nov-
|Welsh Road, Garden City, Deeside, UK
|Wales & West Utilities 0845 371 5050
|Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|New Service Connection
|1-Oct-
|23-Nov-
|Chester Road, Flint
|Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234
|One Way
|Carriageway maintenance
|16-Oct-
|13-Nov-
|Chester Road, Sandycroft
|Flintshire CC Streetscene Services 01352 701234
|Temporary Traffic Lights (4 Way)
|Carriageway resurfacing
|29-Oct-
|4-Nov-
|Main Road, New Brighton
|Quantum Traffic Management - 01492 233083
|Road Closure
|Install New Service
|30-Oct-
|9-Nov-
|Corwen Road, Pontybodkin, Mold, UK
|OConnor Utilities 01352 735300
|Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|New Service Connection
|1-Nov-
|8-Nov-
|Shotton Lane, Shotton, Deeside, UK
|OConnor Utilities 01352 735300
|Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Electrical service connection
|1-Nov-
|7-Nov-
|Hafod-Y-Ddol Road, Mostyn, Holywell, UK
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892
|Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Burst water mains repairs
|2-Nov-
|5-Nov-
|Greenfield Road, Holywell
|Morrison Utility Services 01745 405717
|Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Repair Manhole
|5-Nov-
|8-Nov-
|Bryn Coch Lane, Whitford
|Flintshire CC Streetscene Services 01352 701234
|Road Closure
|Carriageway repairs
|5-Nov-
|7-Nov-
|New Road, Holywell
|Flintshire CC Streetscene Services 01352 701234
|Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Footway repairs
|5-Nov-
|20-Dec-
|Church Road, Broughton, Flintshire, UK
|HAFREN DYFRDWY SCHEDULING TEAM
|Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|New Water Main
|5-Nov-
|16-Nov-
|Broughton Hall Road, Broughton, Flintshire, UK
|HAFREN DYFRDWY SCHEDULING TEAM
|Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)
|New Water Main
|5-Nov-
|7-Nov-
|Wepre Lane, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892
|Stop and Go
|Renew defective cover and Frame
|5-Nov-
|9-Nov-
|Halkyn Road, Holywell, Flintshire, UK
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892
|Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|New Water Main
|5-Nov-
|7-Nov-
|Ffordd Pen y Maes, Treffynnon, Flintshire
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892
|Stop and Go
|Renew Box Defect - Section 81
|5-Nov-
|7-Nov-
|Wood Lane, Hawarden, Deeside, UK
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892
|Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)
|Installation of a Sluice Valve
|6-Nov-
|23-Nov-
|Mold Road, Mynydd Isa
|Flintshire CC Streetscene Services 01352 701234
|One Way
|Carriageway resurfacing
|7-Nov-
|9-Nov-
|Unnamed Road, between its junctions with The Mill and Ddol Uchaf, Afonwen
|Morrison Utility Services 01745 405717
|Road Closure
|Install new water connections
|7-Nov-
|8-Nov-
|Hawarden Road, Hope, Wrexham, UK
|Wales & West Utilities 0845 371 5050
|Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Renew Box Defect - Section 81
|7-Nov-
|8-Nov-
|Chester Road East, Shotton, Deeside, UK
|Wales & West Utilities 0845 371 5050
|Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
|Permanent Reinstatement
|7-Nov-
|9-Nov-
|Sand Quarry to Fisheries Jct, Afonwen, Flintshire
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892
|Road Closure
|Install New Service Connection
|8-Nov-
|9-Nov-
|High Street, Bagillt, Flintshire, UK
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892
|Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way)
|Renew defective cover and Frame