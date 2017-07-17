Roadworks Update: A5026 between Holywell and Bagillt closed for 5 weeks from July 21st

Flintshire County Council says it has secured funding to undertake ‘highway support’ works along the A5026 Boot Hill.

Works will commence on Friday 21 July for approximately 5 weeks.

To facilitate the works this section of the A5026 between Holywell and Bagillt will be closed to all through traffic and a diversion route will be signed accordingly to ensure the safety of the workforce engaged in this operation and the highway user.

Access to residents will remain at all times.

Councillor Carolyn Thomas Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside said: