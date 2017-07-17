Roadworks Update: A5026 between Holywell and Bagillt closed for 5 weeks from July 21st

Flintshire County Council says it has secured funding to undertake ‘highway support’ works along the A5026 Boot Hill.
Works will commence on Friday 21 July for approximately 5 weeks.
To facilitate the works this section of the A5026 between Holywell and Bagillt will be closed to all through traffic and a diversion route will be signed accordingly to ensure the safety of the workforce engaged in this operation and the highway user.
Access to residents will remain at all times.
Councillor Carolyn Thomas Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside said:
The road closure is needed to allow the Council to undertake the work safely and as quickly as possible. The investment made by the Council in this route will protect the road condition for many years to come and I welcome the improvement and ask road users to be patient whilst the work is in progress’.
Flintshire County Council apologise for any delay and disruption that may be caused as a consequence of this essential maintenance work.