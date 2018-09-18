Roadworks in and around Flintshire today – Tuesday September 18

|
Roadworks
|B5129 Church Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|18 September — 19 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: OPPOSITE ST MARK’S CHURCH
|Works description: PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT PROPOSED
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594433554
|B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|19 September — 22 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: HIGH STREET JCN CHAPEL STREET TO TUSCAN WAY JCN CHAPEL STREET CONNAHS QUAY CLYWD CH5 4DB
|Works description: Access required to UNDERGROUND BT structure to Provide service – No Digging to take place – Highway surface will be unaffected. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant.
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005CM1W0025SEPDYR344WN
|Nant Mawr Road, Buckley, Flintshire
|19 September — 22 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: OUTSIDE PROPERTY “CONEMORA”
|Works description: INSTALL DOMESTIC FIRE SUPPLY
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594216930
|A55
|19 September — 20 September
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Lane 1 Southbound .
|Works description: A55 North and Southbound Junction 38 to 39 Lane One Closures for Survey Works
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 70310
|Chapel Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|19 September — 22 September
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: HIGH STREET JCN CHAPEL STREET TO TUSCAN WAY JCN CHAPEL STREET CONNAHS QUAY CLYWD CH5 4DB
|Works description: Access required to UNDERGROUND BT structure to Provide service – No Digging to take place – Highway surface will be unaffected. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant. DYR344WN
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005CM1W00SEP25DYR344WN
|Drury Lane, Drury, Flintshire
|19 September — 20 September
|Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: HILLCREST
|Works description: REFURBISHMENT OF OVERHEAD POWER LINES
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY300MW72004DAY12
|Megs Lane, Buckley, Flintshire
|19 September — 22 September
|Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 81
|Works description: RENEW / TRANSFER SERVICE TO ALTERNATIVE MAIN
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594685205
|Shotton Lane, Shotton, Flintshire
|19 September — 20 September
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 47
|Works description: RENEW MANHOLE COVER & FRAME
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594738369
|Courtney Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|19 September — 22 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Outside number 19
|Works description: locate and clear blockages…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC005MF1W000000004914772
|Crossway, Ewloe, Flintshire
|19 September — 25 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Outside Number 1
|Works description: Ex and relay footway dropped crossing outside No 1 3 m x 2 m 1 Ton tarmac 10 mm 1 bag of Ng 60
|Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: QX00200002614
|Hafod Close, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|18 September — 21 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Outside No. 19,
|Works description: DEFECT PERM REINSTATEMENT
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594031746
|Hamilton Avenue, Sandycroft, Flintshire
|18 September — 26 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE 16 – 18
|Works description: EXCAVATE IN FOOTWAY TO CHANGE FAULTY ELECTRICITY LINK BOX WITH REINSTATEMENT
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY0302100212910
|Lon Y Berth, Mold, Flintshire
|18 September — 21 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 4
|Works description: RESET/RENEW FRAME & COVER
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594686321
|Marlborough Avenue, Hawarden, Flintshire
|18 September — 21 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 2
|Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594726872
|Princes Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|18 September — 21 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 18
|Works description: RENEW FRAME & COVER OF STOP TAP
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594683087
|Wellington Road, Broughton, Flintshire
|18 September — 21 September
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 39
|Works description: Boundary box Install 25mm Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )
|Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: ZU0028102/000011962691A
|Wellington Road, Broughton, Flintshire
|18 September — 21 September
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBERS 53, 55 AND 57
|Works description: Boundary box Install 25mm Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) ) Boundary box Install 25mm Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )
|Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: ZU0028102/000011949670A
|Wepre Lane, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|18 September — 21 September
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: Outside 61 WEPRE LANE
|Works description: CONNAHS QUAY – 574579 – PLANNED MAINTENANCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in footway
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBW8F0DZ01
|Woodlands Close, Mold, Flintshire
|18 September — 21 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 23
|Works description: RESET/RENEW FRAME & COVER
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594692827