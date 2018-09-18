News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks in and around Flintshire today – Tuesday September 18

Published: Tuesday, Sep 18th, 2018
Share:

Where you may expect some delays today due to roadworks.

Also included is an interactive map that gives the very latest information on roadworks locally.

Worth noting:

As always, if spot any roadworks or anything  transport related you would like to share get in touch here:  Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter  | Email News@Deeside.com

The interactive map below is bang up to date with all traffic info locally.


Roadworks 
B5129 Church Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
18 September — 19 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE ST MARK’S CHURCH
Works description: PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT PROPOSED
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594433554
B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
19 September — 22 September
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: HIGH STREET JCN CHAPEL STREET TO TUSCAN WAY JCN CHAPEL STREET CONNAHS QUAY CLYWD CH5 4DB
Works description: Access required to UNDERGROUND BT structure to Provide service – No Digging to take place – Highway surface will be unaffected. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CM1W0025SEPDYR344WN
Nant Mawr Road, Buckley, Flintshire
19 September — 22 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE PROPERTY “CONEMORA”
Works description: INSTALL DOMESTIC FIRE SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594216930
A55
19 September — 20 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Lane 1 Southbound .
Works description: A55 North and Southbound Junction 38 to 39 Lane One Closures for Survey Works
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 70310
Chapel Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
19 September — 22 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: HIGH STREET JCN CHAPEL STREET TO TUSCAN WAY JCN CHAPEL STREET CONNAHS QUAY CLYWD CH5 4DB
Works description: Access required to UNDERGROUND BT structure to Provide service – No Digging to take place – Highway surface will be unaffected. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant. DYR344WN
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CM1W00SEP25DYR344WN
Drury Lane, Drury, Flintshire
19 September — 20 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: HILLCREST
Works description: REFURBISHMENT OF OVERHEAD POWER LINES
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY300MW72004DAY12
Megs Lane, Buckley, Flintshire
19 September — 22 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 81
Works description: RENEW / TRANSFER SERVICE TO ALTERNATIVE MAIN
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594685205
Shotton Lane, Shotton, Flintshire
19 September — 20 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 47
Works description: RENEW MANHOLE COVER & FRAME
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594738369
Courtney Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
19 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside number 19
Works description: locate and clear blockages…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005MF1W000000004914772
Crossway, Ewloe, Flintshire
19 September — 25 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Number 1
Works description: Ex and relay footway dropped crossing outside No 1 3 m x 2 m 1 Ton tarmac 10 mm 1 bag of Ng 60
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: QX00200002614
Hafod Close, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
18 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No. 19,
Works description: DEFECT PERM REINSTATEMENT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594031746
Hamilton Avenue, Sandycroft, Flintshire
18 September — 26 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 16 – 18
Works description: EXCAVATE IN FOOTWAY TO CHANGE FAULTY ELECTRICITY LINK BOX WITH REINSTATEMENT
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY0302100212910
Kingston Drive, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
19 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: In road outside number 61 Kingston Drive, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
Works description: Sewer and network monitoring to check install/install telemetry equipment located inside a chamber
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE1371920938
Lon Y Berth, Mold, Flintshire
18 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 4
Works description: RESET/RENEW FRAME & COVER
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594686321
Marlborough Avenue, Hawarden, Flintshire
18 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 2
Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594726872
Princes Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
18 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 18
Works description: RENEW FRAME & COVER OF STOP TAP
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594683087
Wellington Road, Broughton, Flintshire
18 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 39
Works description: Boundary box Install 25mm Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZU0028102/000011962691A
Wellington Road, Broughton, Flintshire
18 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBERS 53, 55 AND 57
Works description: Boundary box Install 25mm Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) ) Boundary box Install 25mm Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZU0028102/000011949670A
Wepre Lane, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
18 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside 61 WEPRE LANE
Works description: CONNAHS QUAY – 574579 – PLANNED MAINTENANCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBW8F0DZ01
Woodlands Close, Mold, Flintshire
18 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 23
Works description: RESET/RENEW FRAME & COVER
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594692827

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Speed limit changes set for Flintshire accident blackspots

The Herbert Protocol set to launch in North Wales – it aims to help trace vulnerable person going missing

Faulty train sees services disrupted between Shotton and Bidston

Land Rover Defender stolen from Flintshire on Monday found in Wrexham

Airbus Broughton welcomes largest intake of apprentices in decades

Flint based Coastguard team scrambled to assist colleagues in Wirral with ‘possible’ explosive ordinance washed up on beach

Car parking charge increase in Flintshire fails to deliver expected income

All Nippon Airways A380 completes maiden flight

Founder of Deeside based Redrow gives £3m towards finding cure for type 1 diabetes

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn