Roadworks in and around Flintshire today – Thursday September 13

Published: Thursday, Sep 13th, 2018
Where you may expect some delays today due to roadworks.

Also included is an interactive map that gives the very latest information on roadworks locally.

The interactive map below is bang up to date with all traffic info locally.

Roadworks
A550
13 September — 14 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: lane closures and total North and Southbound .
Works description: A550 northbound and southbound lane closures and total closure due to resurfacing
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 70296
A550
14 September — 15 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: lane closures and total North and Southbound .
Works description: A550 northbound and southbound lane closures and total closure due to resurfacing
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 70296
A548 Sealand Road, Sealand, Flintshire
13 September — 18 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: outside the Garage and petrol station
Works description: Excavate Trail hole on the storm system to carry out jetting to find the outfall. T?m Required 2 way lights that must be manned as the exit for the garage will be inside the T/M. 10 Tone lorry and mini digger will be required also.
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: QX00200002626
Megs Lane, Buckley, Flintshire
13 September — 18 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 81
Works description: RENEW / TRANSFER SERVICE TO ALTERNATIVE MAIN
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594685205
A494 Aston Hill Eb, Aston, Flintshire
13 September — 18 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: LAYING SERVICE TO 1A LABURNUM HOUSE
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE 1M PUBLIC 11M PRIVATE
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253004000142818
Haymakers Way, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
14 September — 19 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: outside 19
Works description: Install external water meter and Boundary box at depth of under 1.5 metres with minimum dig…
Responsibility for works: United Utilities
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: HZ087ORG/1893139
Knutsford Way, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
13 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPPOSITE ENTRENCE TO CES UK…
Works description: DEFECT PERM REINSTATEMENT…
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594659962
Lache Park Avenue, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
13 September — 18 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: IN FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 64…
Works description: Short Comm pipe Renew 25mm Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )…
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LB0068101/000011966920
Leaches Lane, Mancot, Flintshire
13 September — 18 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 143
Works description: INSTALL STOP TAP ON EXISTING SERVICE
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594741167
The Green, Northop, Flintshire
14 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: LAYING SERVICE TO FIELDSIDE ADJ TOGOLFA
Works description: LAYING NEW SERVICE – 8M PUBLIC 60M PRIVATE
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253004000144535

