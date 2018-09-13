Roadworks in and around Flintshire today – Thursday September 13

Published: Thursday, Sep 13th, 2018
Where you may expect some delays today due to roadworks.
Also included is an interactive map that gives the very latest information on roadworks locally.
The interactive map below is bang up to date with all traffic info locally.
Roadworks
|A550
|13 September — 14 September
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: lane closures and total North and Southbound .
|Works description: A550 northbound and southbound lane closures and total closure due to resurfacing
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 70296
|A550
|14 September — 15 September
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: lane closures and total North and Southbound .
|Works description: A550 northbound and southbound lane closures and total closure due to resurfacing
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 70296
|A548 Sealand Road, Sealand, Flintshire
|13 September — 18 September
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: outside the Garage and petrol station
|Works description: Excavate Trail hole on the storm system to carry out jetting to find the outfall. T?m Required 2 way lights that must be manned as the exit for the garage will be inside the T/M. 10 Tone lorry and mini digger will be required also.
|Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: QX00200002626
|Megs Lane, Buckley, Flintshire
|13 September — 18 September
|Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 81
|Works description: RENEW / TRANSFER SERVICE TO ALTERNATIVE MAIN
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594685205
|A494 Aston Hill Eb, Aston, Flintshire
|13 September — 18 September
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: LAYING SERVICE TO 1A LABURNUM HOUSE
|Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE 1M PUBLIC 11M PRIVATE
|Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: XY253004000142818
|Haymakers Way, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|14 September — 19 September
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: outside 19
|Works description: Install external water meter and Boundary box at depth of under 1.5 metres with minimum dig…
|Responsibility for works: United Utilities
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: HZ087ORG/1893139
|Knutsford Way, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|13 September — 14 September
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: OPPOSITE ENTRENCE TO CES UK…
|Works description: DEFECT PERM REINSTATEMENT…
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594659962
|Lache Park Avenue, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|13 September — 18 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: IN FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 64…
|Works description: Short Comm pipe Renew 25mm Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )…
|Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: LB0068101/000011966920
|Leaches Lane, Mancot, Flintshire
|13 September — 18 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 143
|Works description: INSTALL STOP TAP ON EXISTING SERVICE
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594741167
|The Green, Northop, Flintshire
|14 September — 20 September
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: LAYING SERVICE TO FIELDSIDE ADJ TOGOLFA
|Works description: LAYING NEW SERVICE – 8M PUBLIC 60M PRIVATE
|Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: XY253004000144535