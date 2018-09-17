News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks in and around Flintshire today – Monday September 17

Published: Monday, Sep 17th, 2018
Where you may expect some delays today due to roadworks.

Also included is an interactive map that gives the very latest information on roadworks locally.

Worth noting – Five weeks of roadworks get underway on the A55 near Llanddulas

The interactive map below is bang up to date with all traffic info locally.


B5125 B5125 Village Road From Wepre Lane Junction to Smithy Lane Junction, Northop Hall, Flintshire
17 September — 22 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From site of Plas Newydd to approx 15m east on B5125 VILLAGE ROAD FROM WEPRE LANE JUNCTION TO SMITHY LANE JUNCTION
Works description: CONNAHS QUAY 24 – DSLAM 524462 – STREET CABINET INSTALLATION. Excavate to lay approx 17m duct, lay concrete plinth (3 days to set) and stand cabinet, check and clear site.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWWAJVUG3P01
B5126 Connahs Quay Road, Northop, Flintshire
17 September — 20 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Approx 123m SW from the junction of SMITHY LANE to approx 360m SW on CONNAHS QUAY ROAD
Works description: FLINT – 546585 – To provide 6 new BT poles – in Verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWWAKAF49J01
B5129 Church Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
18 September — 19 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE ST MARK’S CHURCH
Works description: PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT PROPOSED
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594433554
Plough Lane Link Between Roundabout and Aston Hill A494, Aston, Flintshire
17 September — 22 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A494 Plough Lane EB off slip
Works description: Drainage improvement. Diversion: Traffic to take Queensferry exit to rbt. Take 5th exit and re-join A494 WB taking the next exit at Plough Lane. Take first right after slip road. Overnight works from 20:00 hrs to 06:00 hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD501182539532506
A494 Aston Hill Eb, Aston, Flintshire
17 September — 22 September
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 Aston Hill EB
Works description: Drainage improvement. Overnight works from 20:00 hrs to 06:00 hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011825395639358
Hamilton Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
17 September — 20 September
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: from the junction with Church Street to the junction with York Road
Works description: Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12560022728
Pen Y Llan Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
17 September — 20 September
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Pen y Llan Street, Connah’s Quay between the junction with Church Street and the junction with New Union Street
Works description: Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12592385060
Queens Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
17 September — 20 September
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: from adjacent to property no. 36 to the junction with Hamilton Road
Works description: Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12560022727
A548 Chester Street, Flint, Flintshire
17 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 80 CHESTER RD FLINT CLYWD CH6 5DU
Works description: 1 of 2 -Return to Complete Access required to Openreach Underground Apparatus Planned Maintenance works -works are in the Footway, 1.2 available for pedestrians,
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CN1W0019SEPWN7UCB84
Aberllanerch Drive, Buckley, Flintshire
17 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 17
Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594720336
Bryn Hilyn Lane, Mold, Flintshire
17 September — 27 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 68
Works description: SEWER REPAIR
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594739211
Dukes Field Drive, Buckley, Flintshire
17 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: AT SIDE OF NUMBER 1, DUKESFIELD CLOSE
Works description: INSTALL HOUSEHOLD METER
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594721185
Ffordd Offa, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
17 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 19
Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594714683
Hafod Close, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
18 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No. 19,
Works description: DEFECT PERM REINSTATEMENT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594031746
Hamilton Avenue, Sandycroft, Flintshire
18 September — 26 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 16 – 18
Works description: EXCAVATE IN FOOTWAY TO CHANGE FAULTY ELECTRICITY LINK BOX WITH REINSTATEMENT
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY0302100212910
Lon Y Berth, Mold, Flintshire
18 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 4
Works description: RESET/RENEW FRAME & COVER
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594686321
Marlborough Avenue, Hawarden, Flintshire
18 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 2
Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594726872
Moel Parc, Flint, Flintshire
17 September — 19 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 6 MOEL PARC FLINT CH6 5PX
Works description: Excavation to repair defective reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005DL1W00000IBUK6MGX01
Princes Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
18 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 18
Works description: RENEW FRAME & COVER OF STOP TAP
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594683087
Wellington Road, Broughton, Flintshire
18 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 39
Works description: Boundary box Install 25mm Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZU0028102/000011962691A
Wellington Road, Broughton, Flintshire
18 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBERS 53, 55 AND 57
Works description: Boundary box Install 25mm Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) ) Boundary box Install 25mm Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZU0028102/000011949670A
Wepre Lane, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
18 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside 61 WEPRE LANE
Works description: CONNAHS QUAY – 574579 – PLANNED MAINTENANCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBW8F0DZ01
Woodfield Avenue, Flint, Flintshire
17 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 16 WOODFIELD AV FLINT CLYWD CH6 5JG
Works description: 1 of 2 -Return to Complete Access required to Openreach Underground Apparatus Planned Maintenance works -works are in the Footway, pedestrians directed to Footway opposite
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CN1W0005JULWN7UCB84
Woodlands Close, Mold, Flintshire
18 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 23

