Roadworks in and around Flintshire today – Monday September 17

|B5125 B5125 Village Road From Wepre Lane Junction to Smithy Lane Junction, Northop Hall, Flintshire
|17 September — 22 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: From site of Plas Newydd to approx 15m east on B5125 VILLAGE ROAD FROM WEPRE LANE JUNCTION TO SMITHY LANE JUNCTION
|Works description: CONNAHS QUAY 24 – DSLAM 524462 – STREET CABINET INSTALLATION. Excavate to lay approx 17m duct, lay concrete plinth (3 days to set) and stand cabinet, check and clear site.
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWWAJVUG3P01
|B5126 Connahs Quay Road, Northop, Flintshire
|17 September — 20 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: Approx 123m SW from the junction of SMITHY LANE to approx 360m SW on CONNAHS QUAY ROAD
|Works description: FLINT – 546585 – To provide 6 new BT poles – in Verge
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWWAKAF49J01
|B5129 Church Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|18 September — 19 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: OPPOSITE ST MARK’S CHURCH
|Works description: PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT PROPOSED
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594433554
|Plough Lane Link Between Roundabout and Aston Hill A494, Aston, Flintshire
|17 September — 22 September
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A494 Plough Lane EB off slip
|Works description: Drainage improvement. Diversion: Traffic to take Queensferry exit to rbt. Take 5th exit and re-join A494 WB taking the next exit at Plough Lane. Take first right after slip road. Overnight works from 20:00 hrs to 06:00 hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD501182539532506
|A494 Aston Hill Eb, Aston, Flintshire
|17 September — 22 September
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A494 Aston Hill EB
|Works description: Drainage improvement. Overnight works from 20:00 hrs to 06:00 hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011825395639358
|Hamilton Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|17 September — 20 September
|Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
|Works location: from the junction with Church Street to the junction with York Road
|Works description: Remedial Reinstatement
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12560022728
|Pen Y Llan Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|17 September — 20 September
|Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
|Works location: Pen y Llan Street, Connah’s Quay between the junction with Church Street and the junction with New Union Street
|Works description: Remedial reinstatement
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12592385060
|Queens Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|17 September — 20 September
|Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
|Works location: from adjacent to property no. 36 to the junction with Hamilton Road
|Works description: Remedial Reinstatement
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12560022727
|A548 Chester Street, Flint, Flintshire
|17 September — 20 September
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: OS 80 CHESTER RD FLINT CLYWD CH6 5DU
|Works description: 1 of 2 -Return to Complete Access required to Openreach Underground Apparatus Planned Maintenance works -works are in the Footway, 1.2 available for pedestrians,
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005CN1W0019SEPWN7UCB84
|Aberllanerch Drive, Buckley, Flintshire
|17 September — 20 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 17
|Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594720336
|Bryn Hilyn Lane, Mold, Flintshire
|17 September — 27 September
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 68
|Works description: SEWER REPAIR
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594739211
|Ffordd Offa, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
|17 September — 20 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 19
|Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594714683
|Hafod Close, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|18 September — 21 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Outside No. 19,
|Works description: DEFECT PERM REINSTATEMENT
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594031746
|Hamilton Avenue, Sandycroft, Flintshire
|18 September — 26 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE 16 – 18
|Works description: EXCAVATE IN FOOTWAY TO CHANGE FAULTY ELECTRICITY LINK BOX WITH REINSTATEMENT
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY0302100212910
|Lon Y Berth, Mold, Flintshire
|18 September — 21 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 4
|Works description: RESET/RENEW FRAME & COVER
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594686321
|Marlborough Avenue, Hawarden, Flintshire
|18 September — 21 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 2
|Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594726872
|Moel Parc, Flint, Flintshire
|17 September — 19 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 6 MOEL PARC FLINT CH6 5PX
|Works description: Excavation to repair defective reinstatement
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005DL1W00000IBUK6MGX01
|Princes Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|18 September — 21 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 18
|Works description: RENEW FRAME & COVER OF STOP TAP
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594683087
|Wellington Road, Broughton, Flintshire
|18 September — 21 September
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 39
|Works description: Boundary box Install 25mm Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )
|Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: ZU0028102/000011962691A
|Wellington Road, Broughton, Flintshire
|18 September — 21 September
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBERS 53, 55 AND 57
|Works description: Boundary box Install 25mm Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) ) Boundary box Install 25mm Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )
|Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: ZU0028102/000011949670A
|Wepre Lane, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|18 September — 21 September
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: Outside 61 WEPRE LANE
|Works description: CONNAHS QUAY – 574579 – PLANNED MAINTENANCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in footway
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBW8F0DZ01
|Woodfield Avenue, Flint, Flintshire
|17 September — 20 September
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: OS 16 WOODFIELD AV FLINT CLYWD CH6 5JG
|Works description: 1 of 2 -Return to Complete Access required to Openreach Underground Apparatus Planned Maintenance works -works are in the Footway, pedestrians directed to Footway opposite
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005CN1W0005JULWN7UCB84
