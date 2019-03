Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

Roadworks

A548 Chester Road, Oakenholt, Flintshire 04 March — 08 March Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: OPPOSITE EASDALE Works description: EXCAVATE TO LOCATE AND REPAIR LOW VOLTAGE FAULT Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY1142100349021

A548 Chester Road, Oakenholt, Flintshire 06 March — 12 March Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: From outside 296 CHESTER ROAD (HEOL GAER) to outside 270 CHESTER ROAD on CHESTER ROAD (HEOL GAER) Works description: FLINT 25 – DSLAM 598837, 598848 – STREET CABINET and POWER INSTALLATION. Excavate to lay approx 90m BT ducts, Lay concrete plinth, Stand cab. Excavate to expose low voltage cable for Power Connection and lay approx 98m duct. POWER engineer to carry out inspection prior to jointing. POWER jointing team to insert cable and execute jointing works. Reinstate, Check and clear site. Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBWP1RTS04

B5125,A5104 Chester Road, Broughton, Flintshire 06 March — 11 March Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: B5125 CHESTER ROAD 50M NORTH WEST TO 175M SOUTH EAST OF JUNCTION WITH MANOR LANE HAWARDEN BROUGHTON CLYWD CH5 3GL Works description: ACCESS EXISTING UNDERGROUND BT BOXES TO REPLACE 240M OF FAULTY CABLE ,REF WN7XPK16.HIGHWAY SURFACE WILL BE UNAFFECTED .NIGHT WORKING 2100-1600 FOR UP TO 5 NIGHTS. IN CONJUNCTION WITH OTHER NOTICE FOR B5125 Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005CN17W0MAR06WN7XPK16

B5125 B5125 Manor Lane to Rake Lane, Broughton, Flintshire 06 March — 11 March Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: B5125 CHESTER ROAD 50M NORTH WEST TO 175M SOUTH EAST OF JUNCTION WITH MANOR LANE HAWARDEN BROUGHTON CLYWD CH5 3GL Works description: ACCESS EXISTING UNDERGROUND BT BOXES TO REPLACE 240M OF FAULTY CABLE ,REF WN7XPK16.HIGHWAY SURFACE WILL BE UNAFFECTED .NIGHT WORKING 2100-1600 FOR UP TO 5 NIGHTS. IN CONJUNCTION WITH OTHER NOTICE FOR B5125 Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005CN17W006MARWN7XPK16

B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 05 March — 11 March Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 341 Works description: INSTALL NEW SERVICE CONNECTIONS Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594851486

Link Lane From Little Chef Roundabout to A55, Halkyn, Flintshire 04 March — 08 March Delays likely Road closure Works location: Link Lane from Little Chef Roundabout to A55, Halkyn Works description: Junction Improvement Works. Overnight works between 19:00hrs and 06:00hrs DIVERSION IN PLACE Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PD5011950161251281

Pentre Road Junction to A55t, Halkyn, Flintshire 04 March — 08 March Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55 – Pentre Road Junction Onslip and Offslip, Halkyn – Westbound Works description: Junction improvement works. Overnight works between 19:00hrs and 06:00hrs DIVERSION WILL BE IN PLACE Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PD50119501675617

Three Corner Wood A55 Junction to Maes Gwyn Mawr Junction, Flint, Flintshire 04 March — 08 March Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55 – Slips at Three Cornered Wood – Junction to Maes Mawr Junction (Coed y Cra) – Eastbound Works description: Junction improvement works. Overnight works between 19:00hrs and 06:00hrs DIVERSION WILL BE IN PLACE Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PD501195016435681

A55 A55 Eastbound Junction 32a to Little Chef, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire 04 March — 08 March Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A55 Junction 32 and Junction 33, Halkyn – Eastbound Carriageway Works description: Junction improvement works. Overnight works between 19:00hrs and 06:00hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011950153149475

A55 A55 Westbound Little Chef to Junction 32a, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire 04 March — 08 March Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A55 Junction 33 and Junction 32, Halkyn – Westbound Carriageway Works description: Junction improvement works. Overnight works between 19:00hrs and 06:00hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011950152719146

Albert Avenue, Flint, Flintshire 05 March — 07 March Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: Opposite 65 ALBERT AVENUE on ALBERT AVENUE Works description: FLINT – 586250 – DIVERSIONERY WORKS – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in footway Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBWEHUCW03

Cadole Road, Cadole, Flintshire 05 March — 07 March Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: 50m North of Is Y Coed Works description: REPAIR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGE Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594827721

Clayton Road, Mold, Flintshire 06 March — 08 March Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 3, BRYN GARMON Works description: INSTALL HOUSEHOLD METER Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594867398

Babbage Road, Sandycroft, Flintshire 04 March — 13 March Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: O/S Unit 8 Works description: Excavation required to repair damaged pipework Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594804651

Front 24 to 34 and 36 to 46 Cairns Cre, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 06 March — 06 March Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: ON FOOTWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 46… Works description: Install external meter in boundary box at depth of under 1.5 meters by Minimum dig with Permanent R… Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: LB9060000/00004440529

Grosvenor Street, Mold, Flintshire 04 March — 08 March Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: JUNCTION OF TYDDYN STREET (OUTSIDE TYDDYN STREET UNITED CHURCH) Works description: EXCAVATE TO CHANGE A FAULTY LINKBOX IN FOOTWAY Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY0302100359538

Hermitage Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 05 March — 05 March Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: opp 55 Works description: WORKS TO RECTIFY DEFECTIVE REINSTATEMENT IN THE FOOTWAY… Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: GY003RB2100200024E

Hermitage Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 05 March — 05 March Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 55 Works description: WORKS TO RECTIFY DEFECTIVE REINSTATEMENT IN THE FOOTWAY… Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: GY003RB2100200024E

Hillfield Road, Aston, Flintshire 06 March — 11 March Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: LAYING SERVICE TO NO.5 Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE – 3M PUBLIC 6M PRIVATE Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: XY253004000148982

Muirfield Road, Buckley, Flintshire 05 March — 07 March Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: S/O LESLIAN ON MUIRFIELD ROAD, MUIRFIELD ROAD Works description: Replace 1 existing pole Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006TI002AP500259845300

Pant Y Fownog Drive, Buckley, Flintshire 04 March — 08 March Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: O/S 21 Works description: Footway closure only, walkway to be provided, all excavation on private driveway Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594786629

Pentre Hill, Flint Mountain, Flintshire 05 March — 07 March Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: OS PEN Y LLYS on PENTRE HILL Works description: NORTHOP – 604925 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Pre-Cast Joint Boxes FIT / RECOVER JB 23 in fw Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBWW9NFL02

Pentre Hill, Flint Mountain, Flintshire 05 March — 07 March Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: opp 2 PENTRE HILL on PENTRE HILL Works description: NORTHOP – 604923- PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Pre-Cast Joint Boxes FIT / RECOVER JB 23 in fw Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBWW9MJN02

Princess Avenue, Buckley, Flintshire 05 March — 10 March Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: 8, NEAR JUNCTION OF QUEENS DRIVE Works description: EXCAVATE IN FOOTWAY TO CHANGE FAULTY LINKBOX Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY1142100363028

Rake Way, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 05 March — 11 March Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: 31 RAKE WAY Works description: LAY 15M NEW DOMESTIC SERVICE OF WHICH 8M ARE IN THE PUBLIC FROM MAIN INVERGE IN RAKE WAY… Responsibility for works: Cadent Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: AZ0091000807776