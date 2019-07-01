Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journeys

Roadworks

A494 A494 Junction A5119 to Junction A541, Mold, Flintshire 02 July — 03 July Delays likely Road closure Works location: A494, Mold Bypass (New Brighton Roundabout to Wylfa Roundabout) Works description: Cyclic Maintenance Works – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011915410581810

A494 A494 Junction A541 to B5444 Junction, Mold, Flintshire 03 July — 04 July Delays likely Road closure Works location: A494, Mold Bypass (Wylfa Roundabout to Bromfield Roundabout) Works description: Cyclic Maintenance Works – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD501191541160469

A548 Chester Road, Oakenholt, Flintshire 03 July — 05 July Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: approx 140m south east from opp the junction of LEADBROOK DRIVE on HEOL GAER Works description: FLINT 645770 – Planned Maintenance-Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW/verge Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBYN39LP02

A55 A55 Eastbound Onslip From A5026 Junction 32a, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire 01 July — 02 July Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55 EB onslip from A5026 jct 32A Works description: Cyclic Maintenance Works. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: PD5011917614474413

A55 A55 Westbound Little Chef to Junction 32a, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire 01 July — 05 July Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55, Junction 32, Casino Underpass – Westbound Carriageway Works description: Replacement of Bridge Deck Expansion Joints – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs – DIVERSION: Traffic will divert off at Junction 32a Westbound Offslip, turn right then re-join at Junction 32a Westbound onslip Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD501191651068476

B5125 B5125 Village Road From Wepre Lane Junction to Smithy Lane Junction, Northop Hall, Flintshire 03 July — 03 July Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards) Works location: 2no manholes near Church Close junction Works description: Lifting manhole covers to perform manhole survey Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE24870950425

B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 03 July — 05 July Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: From outside 267 to approx 78m NW on HIGH STREET Works description: CONNAHS QUAY 4 – DSLAM 663096 – Overlay – Lay approx 78m of Duct 54/56 in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBZ5T4PH01

Chambers Lane, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire 02 July — 02 July Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: Opposite Bryn Cottage to O/S 22 Chambers Lane Mynydd Isa Clywd CH7 6SJ Works description: 1 notice USRN 46800781.Access to underground structures for fibre cabling and jointing for new customer connection. Traffic management will be 2 way manually controlled lights with extra signing for junction. On site 0930 and off by 1530. Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005CC8W0000WALAN35PMH1

Chambers Lane, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire 03 July — 03 July Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards) Works location: Mercia Drive / Chambers Lane Junction Works description: Lifting manhole cover to perform manhole survey Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE24870950409/05

Clayton Road, Mold, Flintshire 03 July — 03 July Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards) Works location: Clayton Road, Mold near Nant Garmon junction Works description: Lifting manhole cover to perform manhole survey Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE24870950409/14

Golftyn Lane, Connahs Quay, Flintshire 02 July — 02 July Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: ADJACENT TO LAND AT REAR OF NUMBER 1, BEAUMARIS ROAD Works description: RENEW MANHOLE COVER AND FRAME Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594264391/01

Hillside, Hawarden, Flintshire 02 July — 04 July Delays likely Road closure Works location: 5 HILLSIDE, HAWARDEN, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Reconnect New Supply Pipe Only Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594858293

Seahill Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 01 July — 17 July Delays likely Road closure Works location: opp crofters way- o/s greyhound inn,jct of fernlea court-jct of hermitafe,o/s&opp meadowbank,o/s &op… Works description: ) INSTALLATION OF VIRGIN MEDIA DUCTS IN NARROW TRENCH IN FOOTWAY FOR APPROX 230.0M, WP2) INSTALLATI… Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: NK100/NMYPPL/67766O

Sunnyside, Mancot, Flintshire 01 July — 03 July Delays likely Road closure Works location: SIDE OF 24, SUNNYSIDE, MANCOT, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Install Hydrant/Washout Hydrant On Main Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594961539/2

Three Corner Wood A55 Junction to Maes Gwyn Mawr Junction, Flint, Flintshire 01 July — 02 July Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55 Three Corner Wood jct to Maes Gwyn Mawr Jct offslip closure Works description: Cyclic Maintenance Works. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. Closure off A55 Coed y Cra Eastbound offslip. Traffic (all vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians) wishing to leave the eastbound A55 at Coed y Cra Lane will stay on the A55 and leave at J33 Northop offslip. Traffic will turn 1st left onto the A5119 to Flint, until Halkyn Road where traffic will turn left. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119176143812689

Three Corner Wood A55 Junction to Maes Gwyn Mawr Junction, Flint, Flintshire 01 July — 02 July Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55 Three Corner Wood jct to Maes Gwyn Mawr Jct onslip closure Works description: Cyclic Maintenance Works. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. No access to eastbound A55 from Coed y Cra Lane. Traffic diverted along Halkyn Road and Halkyn Street into Flint until the junction with the A5119, and then to follow the A5119 towards J.33 at Northop. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119176144213122

Vownog, Soughton, Flintshire 03 July — 03 July Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards) Works location: Near Heulwen Junction Works description: Lifting manhole cover to perform manhole survey Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE24870950409/15

Bryn Coch Lane, Mold, Flintshire 03 July — 03 July Delays possible Traffic control (give & take) Works location: Multiple manholes along Bryn Coch Lane, Mold Works description: Lifting manhole covers to perform manhole surveys Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE24870950409/12

Hafod Road, Gwernymynydd, Flintshire 02 July — 02 August Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: S/O NO.1 HAFOD Y WERN TO O/S HAFOD GRANGE Works description: REPLACE 86M OF OLD METALLIC GAS MAINS WITH NEW PLASTIC MAINS IN THE HIGHWAY / FOOTWAY AND RENEW / TRANSFER ANY SERVICE PIPES TO ADJACENT PREMISES. Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: XY450003001414024

Llewelyn Drive, Bryn Y Baal, Flintshire 03 July — 03 July Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards) Works location: Near junction with Bryn Road Works description: Lifting manhole cover to perfom manhole survey Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE24870950409/06

Mercia Drive, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire 03 July — 03 July Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards) Works location: Mercia Drive / Chambers Lane Junction Works description: Lifting manhole cover to perform manhole survey Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE24870950409/04

Airfield View, Hawarden, Flintshire 01 July — 02 July Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: IN VERGE O/S UNIT 1, AIRFIELD VIEW Works description: Replace 1 existing pole in verge Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006TI002AP500277999100

Alexandra Street, Shotton, Flintshire 02 July — 04 July Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion Works location: 55 ALEXANDRA STREET, SHOTTON, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594992557

B5127 Liverpool Road, Buckley, Flintshire 03 July — 05 July Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: Outside 88, LIVERPOOL ROAD on LIVERPOOL ROAD Works description: BUCKLEY 635341 – PROVISION OF SERVICE – To build new joint box and lay approx 5m of Duct 54/56 in footway/verge Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBYGG4NM04

B5444 Wrexham Road, Mold, Flintshire 03 July — 05 July Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion Works location: Opp the junction with BROMFIELD LANE on WREXHAM ROAD Works description: MOLD 16 – DSLAM 537321 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in FW Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJTPRP01