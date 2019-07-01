News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journeys

Published: Monday, Jul 1st, 2019
Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

If spot any roadworks or anything  transport related you would like to share – get in touch here:

Roadworks
A494 A494 Junction A5119 to Junction A541, Mold, Flintshire
02 July — 03 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A494, Mold Bypass (New Brighton Roundabout to Wylfa Roundabout)
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance Works – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011915410581810
A494 A494 Junction A541 to B5444 Junction, Mold, Flintshire
03 July — 04 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A494, Mold Bypass (Wylfa Roundabout to Bromfield Roundabout)
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance Works – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD501191541160469
A548 Chester Road, Oakenholt, Flintshire
03 July — 05 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: approx 140m south east from opp the junction of LEADBROOK DRIVE on HEOL GAER
Works description: FLINT 645770 – Planned Maintenance-Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW/verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBYN39LP02
A55 A55 Eastbound Onslip From A5026 Junction 32a, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire
01 July — 02 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 EB onslip from A5026 jct 32A
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance Works. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PD5011917614474413
A55 A55 Westbound Little Chef to Junction 32a, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire
01 July — 05 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55, Junction 32, Casino Underpass – Westbound Carriageway
Works description: Replacement of Bridge Deck Expansion Joints – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs – DIVERSION: Traffic will divert off at Junction 32a Westbound Offslip, turn right then re-join at Junction 32a Westbound onslip
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD501191651068476
B5125 B5125 Village Road From Wepre Lane Junction to Smithy Lane Junction, Northop Hall, Flintshire
03 July — 03 July
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: 2no manholes near Church Close junction
Works description: Lifting manhole covers to perform manhole survey
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE24870950425
B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
03 July — 05 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From outside 267 to approx 78m NW on HIGH STREET
Works description: CONNAHS QUAY 4 – DSLAM 663096 – Overlay – Lay approx 78m of Duct 54/56 in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBZ5T4PH01
Chambers Lane, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
02 July — 02 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opposite Bryn Cottage to O/S 22 Chambers Lane Mynydd Isa Clywd CH7 6SJ
Works description: 1 notice USRN 46800781.Access to underground structures for fibre cabling and jointing for new customer connection. Traffic management will be 2 way manually controlled lights with extra signing for junction. On site 0930 and off by 1530.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC8W0000WALAN35PMH1
Chambers Lane, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
03 July — 03 July
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Mercia Drive / Chambers Lane Junction
Works description: Lifting manhole cover to perform manhole survey
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE24870950409/05
Clayton Road, Mold, Flintshire
03 July — 03 July
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Clayton Road, Mold near Nant Garmon junction
Works description: Lifting manhole cover to perform manhole survey
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE24870950409/14
Golftyn Lane, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
02 July — 02 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ADJACENT TO LAND AT REAR OF NUMBER 1, BEAUMARIS ROAD
Works description: RENEW MANHOLE COVER AND FRAME
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594264391/01
Hillside, Hawarden, Flintshire
02 July — 04 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: 5 HILLSIDE, HAWARDEN, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Reconnect New Supply Pipe Only
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594858293
Seahill Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
01 July — 17 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: opp crofters way- o/s greyhound inn,jct of fernlea court-jct of hermitafe,o/s&opp meadowbank,o/s &op…
Works description: ) INSTALLATION OF VIRGIN MEDIA DUCTS IN NARROW TRENCH IN FOOTWAY FOR APPROX 230.0M, WP2) INSTALLATI…
Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: NK100/NMYPPL/67766O
Sunnyside, Mancot, Flintshire
01 July — 03 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SIDE OF 24, SUNNYSIDE, MANCOT, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Install Hydrant/Washout Hydrant On Main
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594961539/2
Three Corner Wood A55 Junction to Maes Gwyn Mawr Junction, Flint, Flintshire
01 July — 02 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 Three Corner Wood jct to Maes Gwyn Mawr Jct offslip closure
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance Works. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. Closure off A55 Coed y Cra Eastbound offslip. Traffic (all vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians) wishing to leave the eastbound A55 at Coed y Cra Lane will stay on the A55 and leave at J33 Northop offslip. Traffic will turn 1st left onto the A5119 to Flint, until Halkyn Road where traffic will turn left.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119176143812689
Three Corner Wood A55 Junction to Maes Gwyn Mawr Junction, Flint, Flintshire
01 July — 02 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 Three Corner Wood jct to Maes Gwyn Mawr Jct onslip closure
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance Works. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. No access to eastbound A55 from Coed y Cra Lane. Traffic diverted along Halkyn Road and Halkyn Street into Flint until the junction with the A5119, and then to follow the A5119 towards J.33 at Northop.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119176144213122
Vownog, Soughton, Flintshire
03 July — 03 July
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Near Heulwen Junction
Works description: Lifting manhole cover to perform manhole survey
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE24870950409/15
Bryn Coch Lane, Mold, Flintshire
03 July — 03 July
Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Multiple manholes along Bryn Coch Lane, Mold
Works description: Lifting manhole covers to perform manhole surveys
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE24870950409/12
Hafod Road, Gwernymynydd, Flintshire
02 July — 02 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: S/O NO.1 HAFOD Y WERN TO O/S HAFOD GRANGE
Works description: REPLACE 86M OF OLD METALLIC GAS MAINS WITH NEW PLASTIC MAINS IN THE HIGHWAY / FOOTWAY AND RENEW / TRANSFER ANY SERVICE PIPES TO ADJACENT PREMISES.
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY450003001414024
Llewelyn Drive, Bryn Y Baal, Flintshire
03 July — 03 July
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Near junction with Bryn Road
Works description: Lifting manhole cover to perfom manhole survey
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE24870950409/06
Mercia Drive, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
03 July — 03 July
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Mercia Drive / Chambers Lane Junction
Works description: Lifting manhole cover to perform manhole survey
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE24870950409/04
Airfield View, Hawarden, Flintshire
01 July — 02 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: IN VERGE O/S UNIT 1, AIRFIELD VIEW
Works description: Replace 1 existing pole in verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006TI002AP500277999100
Alexandra Street, Shotton, Flintshire
02 July — 04 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 55 ALEXANDRA STREET, SHOTTON, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594992557
B5127 Liverpool Road, Buckley, Flintshire
03 July — 05 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 88, LIVERPOOL ROAD on LIVERPOOL ROAD
Works description: BUCKLEY 635341 – PROVISION OF SERVICE – To build new joint box and lay approx 5m of Duct 54/56 in footway/verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBYGG4NM04
B5444 Wrexham Road, Mold, Flintshire
03 July — 05 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp the junction with BROMFIELD LANE on WREXHAM ROAD
Works description: MOLD 16 – DSLAM 537321 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 3m of duct work in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WGFASTIBUJTPRP01
Birchfield Crescent, Aston, Flintshire
02 July — 04 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 13 BIRCHFIELD CRESCENT, ASTON, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Respon

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
