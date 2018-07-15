independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week which may cause some delays and disruption

Published: Sunday, Jul 15th, 2018
This weeks list of roadworks in and around Flintshire which may cause some potential delays and disruption to your journeys over the next week.

As usual expect road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

Spotted any roadworks that aren’t featured on this list? Email news@deeside.com and we’ll do our best to chase them up and find out more information!

Start Date End Date Location Traffic Cat Type Of Work Route Number
2018-05-22 2018-08-10 Chester Street, Mold One Way Demolish Building A5119
2018-06-25 2018-07-17 Liverpool Road, Buckley Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Carriageway resurfacing B5127
2018-07-02 2018-07-20 Wrexham Road, Penyffordd Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way) excavate and lay
2018-07-03 2018-07-19 Eastbound Dual Carriageway, Deeside Industrial Park Lane Closure Repairs to electric cable A548
2018-07-09 2018-08-10 Church Road, Broughton Road Closure
Gas Mains Replacement
2018-07-11 2018-07-16 Main Road, Soughton, Mold, UK Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Lay new service
2018-07-12 2018-07-19 London Road, Trelawnyd Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Emergency repairs to burst water main A5151
2018-07-16 2018-07-19 Bryntirion Road, Bagillt Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Sewer Repairs
2018-07-16 2018-07-27 Jubilee Road, Buckley Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
New Gas Connection
2018-07-16 2018-07-18 Mold Road, Buckley Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) BT Works A549
2018-07-16 2018-07-18 Mold Road, Caergwrle Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Water Mains Maintenance A541
2018-07-18 2018-07-25 Coed Onn Road, Flint Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)
Electrical cable maintenance
2018-07-18 2018-07-19 Main Road, Broughton Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way) Traffic Management Trial A5104
2018-07-18 2018-07-20 Denbigh Road, Hendre Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Install New Water Connection A541
A5104 Chester Street, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
17 July — 18 July
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: AT JUNCTION WITH ST MARKS ROAD…
Works description: RESET BOX DEFECT – SECTION 81…
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PE12594659934
A5104 Hough Green, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
17 July — 18 July
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: AT JUNCTION WITH ST MARKS ROAD…
Works description: SIGNAL HEADS TO FACILITATE WORKS TO RESET BOX DEFECT – SECTION 81…
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PE12594659934/01
A540 Parkgate Road, Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
17 July — 20 July
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From the junction of Overwood Lane to opposite of the junction with Fiddlers Lane on Parkgate Road…
Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON V33 – PON 431828 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blo…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WSEP00WAJKH38A02
A540 Parkgate Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
17 July — 20 July
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From opposite of the junction with Fiddlers Lane to outside of Sunnyside on Parkgate Road…
Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON V33 – PON 431828 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blo…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WSEP00WAJKH38A05
A549 Mold Road, Buckley, Flintshire
16 July — 19 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: rear and S/O Highfield on MOLD ROAD
Works description: BUCKLEY 494993 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 13m of duct work in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBU2WVPL02
A55 A55 Wb Cb Broughton to Jct 35a, Broughton, Flintshire
16 July — 19 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 WB CB Broughton to Jct 36
Works description: Patching works. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs. Westbound carriageway (J36a Broughton) – All vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians will divert off at J36a westbound off slip where they will be diverted 2nd exit along the A5104 towards Broughton roundbaout, taking the 1st exit off the roundabout signed for A55 Conwy and taking the 2nd exit over the A55 and 3rd exit at the next roundabout where they will re-join the A55 J36 on slip westbound.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011818391239245
A55 A55 Wb Offslip to A5104 Jct 36, Broughton, Flintshire
16 July — 19 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 WB offslip to A5104 Jct 36
Works description: Patching works. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs. Westbound carriageway (J36a Broughton) – All vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians will divert off at J36a westbound off slip where they will be diverted 2nd exit along the A5104 towards Broughton roundbaout, taking the 1st exit off the roundabout signed for A55 Conwy and taking the 2nd exit over the A55 and 3rd exit at the next roundabout where they will re-join the A55 J36 on slip westbound.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50118183994529
B5126 Connahs Quay Road, Northop, Flintshire
16 July — 17 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: JRC ON GRASS VERGE NEAR KENDRICK HOUSE ON CONNAHS QUAY ROAD NORTHOP CLYWD WALES CH7 6BT
Works description: Safety for Engineer to work in Underground structure.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W0002JULWNDHB162
A55
16 July — 17 July
Delays possible Road closure
Works location: Total Westbound .
Works description: A55 East and Westbound Junction 36 to 38 Total closure for carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 59081
A55
17 July — 18 July
Delays possible Road closure
Works location: Total Westbound .
Works description: A55 East and Westbound Junction 36 to 38 Total closure for carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 59081
B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
16 July — 19 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 30
Works description: LOCATE STOP TAP BY EXCAVATION
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594675099
Fiddlers Lane, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
17 July — 19 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: At the junction with Parkgate Road on Fiddlers Lane…
Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON – V33 – PON 431828 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT – Portable traffic signal head only, linked…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WSEP00WAJKH38A04
Forest Drive, Broughton, Flintshire
16 July — 17 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 25
Works description: RENEW BOX DEFECT – SECTION 81
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594650499
Jubilee Road, Buckley, Flintshire
16 July — 28 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: adj no 20
Works description: Excavate Footway / Carriageway to make New Gas Connection and Lay Approx 7m of New PE Gas Main to Enable New Gas Supply to New Housing Development
Responsibility for works: GAS TRANSPORTATION CO LTD
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZP00669824-FUS
Overwood Lane, Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
17 July — 19 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: At the junction with Parkgate Road on Overwood Lane…
Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON – V33 – PON 431828 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT – Portable traffic signal head only, linked…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WSEP00WAJKH38A03
St Marks Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
17 July — 18 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: AT JUNCTION WITH HOUGH GREEN AND CHESTER ROAD…
Works description: SIGNAL HEADS TO FACILITATE A RESET BOX DEFECT – SECTION 81…
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: PE12594659934/02

