Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week which may cause some delays and disruption

|
|A5104 Chester Street, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|17 July — 18 July
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: AT JUNCTION WITH ST MARKS ROAD…
|Works description: RESET BOX DEFECT – SECTION 81…
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: PE12594659934
|
|
|A5104 Hough Green, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|17 July — 18 July
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: AT JUNCTION WITH ST MARKS ROAD…
|Works description: SIGNAL HEADS TO FACILITATE WORKS TO RESET BOX DEFECT – SECTION 81…
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: PE12594659934/01
|
|
|A540 Parkgate Road, Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|17 July — 20 July
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: From the junction of Overwood Lane to opposite of the junction with Fiddlers Lane on Parkgate Road…
|Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON V33 – PON 431828 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blo…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC006MU1WSEP00WAJKH38A02
|
|
|A540 Parkgate Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|17 July — 20 July
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: From opposite of the junction with Fiddlers Lane to outside of Sunnyside on Parkgate Road…
|Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON V33 – PON 431828 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blo…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC006MU1WSEP00WAJKH38A05
|
|
|A549 Mold Road, Buckley, Flintshire
|16 July — 19 July
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: rear and S/O Highfield on MOLD ROAD
|Works description: BUCKLEY 494993 – Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 13m of duct work in fw
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBU2WVPL02
|
|
|A55 A55 Wb Cb Broughton to Jct 35a, Broughton, Flintshire
|16 July — 19 July
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A55 WB CB Broughton to Jct 36
|Works description: Patching works. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs. Westbound carriageway (J36a Broughton) – All vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians will divert off at J36a westbound off slip where they will be diverted 2nd exit along the A5104 towards Broughton roundbaout, taking the 1st exit off the roundabout signed for A55 Conwy and taking the 2nd exit over the A55 and 3rd exit at the next roundabout where they will re-join the A55 J36 on slip westbound.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011818391239245
|
|
|A55 A55 Wb Offslip to A5104 Jct 36, Broughton, Flintshire
|16 July — 19 July
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A55 WB offslip to A5104 Jct 36
|Works description: Patching works. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs. Westbound carriageway (J36a Broughton) – All vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians will divert off at J36a westbound off slip where they will be diverted 2nd exit along the A5104 towards Broughton roundbaout, taking the 1st exit off the roundabout signed for A55 Conwy and taking the 2nd exit over the A55 and 3rd exit at the next roundabout where they will re-join the A55 J36 on slip westbound.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD50118183994529
|
|
|B5126 Connahs Quay Road, Northop, Flintshire
|16 July — 17 July
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: JRC ON GRASS VERGE NEAR KENDRICK HOUSE ON CONNAHS QUAY ROAD NORTHOP CLYWD WALES CH7 6BT
|Works description: Safety for Engineer to work in Underground structure.
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005CC1W0002JULWNDHB162
|
|
|A55
|16 July — 17 July
|Delays possible Road closure
|Works location: Total Westbound .
|Works description: A55 East and Westbound Junction 36 to 38 Total closure for carriageway repairs
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 59081
|
|
|A55
|17 July — 18 July
|Delays possible Road closure
|Works location: Total Westbound .
|Works description: A55 East and Westbound Junction 36 to 38 Total closure for carriageway repairs
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 59081
|
|
|B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|16 July — 19 July
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 30
|Works description: LOCATE STOP TAP BY EXCAVATION
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594675099
|
|
|Fiddlers Lane, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|17 July — 19 July
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: At the junction with Parkgate Road on Fiddlers Lane…
|Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON – V33 – PON 431828 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT – Portable traffic signal head only, linked…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC006MU1WSEP00WAJKH38A04
|
|
|Forest Drive, Broughton, Flintshire
|16 July — 17 July
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 25
|Works description: RENEW BOX DEFECT – SECTION 81
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594650499
|
|
|Jubilee Road, Buckley, Flintshire
|16 July — 28 July
|Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: adj no 20
|Works description: Excavate Footway / Carriageway to make New Gas Connection and Lay Approx 7m of New PE Gas Main to Enable New Gas Supply to New Housing Development
|Responsibility for works: GAS TRANSPORTATION CO LTD
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: ZP00669824-FUS
|
|
|Overwood Lane, Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|17 July — 19 July
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: At the junction with Parkgate Road on Overwood Lane…
|Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON – V33 – PON 431828 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT – Portable traffic signal head only, linked…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC006MU1WSEP00WAJKH38A03
|
|
|St Marks Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|17 July — 18 July
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: AT JUNCTION WITH HOUGH GREEN AND CHESTER ROAD…
|Works description: SIGNAL HEADS TO FACILITATE A RESET BOX DEFECT – SECTION 81…
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: PE12594659934/02