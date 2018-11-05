Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

If spot any roadworks or anything transport related you would like to share – get in touch here:

Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com

Our interactive map (below) also has the very latest roadworks and traffic disruption information. (zoom in for info)





More: