Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

Published: Monday, Nov 5th, 2018
Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

If spot any roadworks or anything transport related you would like to share – get in touch here:

Our interactive map (below) also has the very latest roadworks and traffic disruption information.


Roadworks List
A549 Mold Road, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
06 November — 25 November
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: Between its junctions with A494(T) roundabout and Chambers Lane
Works description: Carriageway resurfacing – Temporary one way restriction
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: QX00200002630
A550
04 November — 05 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A550 Northbound & Southbound – lane closures then total .
Works description: A550 Northbound & Southbound lane closures and Total closure due to Duct works
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 64140
A550
05 November — 06 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A550 Northbound & Southbound – lane closures then total .
Works description: A550 Northbound & Southbound lane closures and Total closure due to Duct works
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 64140
B5125,A5104 Chester Road, Broughton, Flintshire
06 November — 06 November
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: AT JUNCTION WITH BROUGHTON MILLS ROAD
Works description: DESILT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594769701
B5129 Chester Road, Sandycroft, Flintshire
06 November — 10 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 10
Works description: EXCAVATE IN FOOTWAY TO LOCATE AND REPAIR LOW VOLTAGE CABLE FAULT
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY0302100209809
B5129 Chester Road West, Shotton, Flintshire
04 November — 04 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Chester Road West Underbridge
Works description: Detailed examination of underbridge. Working times 08:00 -16:00
Responsibility for works: Network Rail
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: KL438WDB012M1694C061118
B5129 Church Hill, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
05 November — 09 November
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Church Hill, Connah’s Quay from adjacent to St. Mark’s Church to the junction with Leighton Court
Works description: Water Mains Renewal – Approx 312m
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12560022719
B5129 Church Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
05 November — 09 November
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Remedial Work
Works description: Church Street –
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12560022718
B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
05 November — 09 November
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: from house no. 373 to junction with Spring Street.
Works description: Remedial
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12560022787
Broughton Hall Road, Broughton, Flintshire
05 November — 16 November
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junction of Church Road
Works description: Excavate to lay new water main
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZU002DJR102A
Church Road, Broughton, Flintshire
05 November — 20 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Junction of Broughton Hall Road to Junction of Simonstone Road
Works description: Excavate to lay new water main
Responsibility for works: Severn Trent Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZU002DJR102
Wepre Lane, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
05 November — 07 November
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: ADJACENT TO THE WEPRE INN PUBLIC HOUSE
Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVER FRAME & COVER
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594762316
Wood Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire
05 November — 07 November
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 128
Works description: EXCAVATE TO LOCATE SLUICE VALVE
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start

