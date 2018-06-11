Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

|
|A5104 Mold Road, Broughton, Flintshire
|12 June — 15 June
|Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
|Works location: ON CARRIAGEWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 155
|Works description: EXCAVTE TO REPAIR DEPRESSION IN CARRIAGEWAY. TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT IN ACCORDANCE WITH SAFETY AT STREET WORKS & ROAD WORKS CODE OF PRACTICE INCLUDING MAINTAINING A SAFE PASSAGE FOR PEDESTRIAN ACCESS.
|Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: ZU001108361
|
|
|B5125,A5104 Chester Road, Broughton, Flintshire
|11 June — 16 June
|Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
|Works location: in f/way n c/way from opposite entrance willow house to start of filter lane
|Works description: Excavate and lay extension of gas main to point of connection
|Responsibility for works: E S PIPELINES LTD
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: ZY0076491/5
|
|
|B5126 Connahs Quay Road, Northop, Flintshire
|11 June — 13 June
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: Connahs Quay Road Northop Clwyd CH7 6AZ
|Works description: Access required to OH network as per lux survey 222-s004526 4 way lights ab boards bus stop suspensions 0930-1530
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005CR18W000NSNTP110618
|
|
|B5126 Mold Road, Northop, Flintshire
|11 June — 13 June
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: Mold Road Northop Clywd CH7 6DW
|Works description: Access required to OH network as per lux survey 222-s004526 4 way lights ab boards bus stop suspensions 0930-1530
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005CR18W00NSNPT110618C
|
|
|Church Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|11 June — 22 June
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: road crossing on Church Road and end of fiddlers lane carriageway…
|Works description: 1m dig for a connection at the end of Fiddlers Lane (3 way lights, for end junction Fiddlers Lane/Ch…
|Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: NK100/NNWSPL/CHURCHROAD0
|
|
|Long Lane, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|11 June — 22 June
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: at junction of Fiddlers Lane to outside 1 ceres…
|Works description: For Light Stands Near Junction Fiddlers Lane…
|Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: NK100/NNWSPL/LONGLANE
|
|
|The Green, Northop, Flintshire
|11 June — 14 June
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: OUTSIDE PROPERTY “MEADOW VIEW”
|Works description: RENEW / TRANSFER SERVICE TO ALTERNATIVE MAIN
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594615277
|
|
|A494 A494 Eb Qf Offslip to River, Queensferry, Flintshire
|11 June — 15 June
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A494, Deeside, Flintshire
|Works description: The contractor QTS are looking to carry out Sign instalation & Paint the bridge parapets at above address. The purposed date is 11/06/2018 for 3 Nights between the hours of 21:00pm – 06:00am, works are to coincide with planned line possesion. Pedestrians will be marshalled through site when safe to do so. All traffic management will be removed after each shift
|Responsibility for works: Network Rail
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: KL437A494-1581
|
|
|A550,B5125 The Highway, Hawarden, Flintshire
|12 June — 13 June
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: AT JUNCTION WITH GROOMSCROFT
|Works description: DEFECT PERM REINSTATEMENT
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594367037
|
|
|Drury Lane, Drury, Flintshire
|11 June — 15 June
|Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: O/S NO.27A
|Works description: LAY 10M X 90MM PE LP
|Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: XY253003001317155
|
|
|Fiddlers Lane, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|11 June — 16 June
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: At the junction with church road and long lane…
|Works description: 1m dig for a connection at the end of Fiddlers Lane (3 way lights, for end junction Fiddlers Lane/Ch…
|Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: NK100/NNWSPL/FIDDLERSLAN
|
|
|King George Street, Shotton, Flintshire
|11 June — 19 June
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE 70
|Works description: EXCAVATE IN FOOTWAY TO REPLACE FAULTY LINKBOX WITH REINSTATEMENT
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY1142100161082
|
|
|Lodge Lane, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|11 June — 16 June
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: At the Junction of church road…
|Works description: For Light Heads Stand Only Nil Excavation…
|Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: NK100/NNWSPL/LODGELANE
|
|
|Mancot Lane, Mancot, Flintshire
|11 June — 12 June
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: SIDE OF NUMBER 22
|Works description: RENEW MANHOLE COVER & FRAME
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594542389
|
|
|Oakenholt Lane, Oakenholt, Flintshire
|11 June — 12 June
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: Oakenholt Lane Oakenholt Clywd HR7 6AZ
|Works description: Access required to OH network as per lux survey 222-s004526 4 way lights , ab boards , bus stop suspensions 0930-1530
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005CR18W00NSNTP110618A
|
|
|Smithy Lane, Northop Hall, Flintshire
|11 June — 13 June
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: Smithy Lane Northop Hall Clywd CH7 6DE
|Works description: Access required to OH network as per lux survey 222-s004526 4 way lights , ab boards , bus stop suspensions 0930-1530
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005CR18W00NSNTP110618B
|
|
|Wood Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire
|12 June — 13 June
|Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: OUTSIDE 204
|Works description: PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT PROPOSED
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594203146
|
|
|Beech Grove, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
|12 June — 15 June
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 5
|Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594583265
|
|
|Central Drive, Shotton, Flintshire
|12 June — 21 June
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE 51
|Works description: EXCAVATE IN FOOTWAY TO REPLACE 4 WAY LINK BOX WITH REINSTATEMENT
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY0042100136312
|
|
|Clwyd Close, Hawarden, Flintshire
|11 June — 14 June
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: OUTSIDE 34A.
|Works description: INSTALL DOUBLECHECK VALVES ON OUTLET OF METERFIT CHAMBERS. TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT IN ACCORDANCE WITH SAFETY AT STREET WORKS & ROAD WORKS CODE OF PRACTICE INCLUDING MAINTAINING A SAFE PASSAGE FOR PEDESTRIAN ACCESS.
|Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: ZU001107387
|
|
|Eglwys Close, Buckley, Flintshire
|12 June — 15 June
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 25
|Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594597672
|
|
|Elm Walk, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
|12 June — 19 July
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: O/S NO. 10 ELM WALK – JUNC ELM WALK/HIGHFIELD AVENUE
|Works description: REPLACE 91M OF 4IN SI WITH 91M OF 75MM PE AND REPLACE OR TRANSFER APPROX 19 SERVICES
|Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: XY450003001033967
|
|
|Hall Lane, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|11 June — 16 June
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: O/S NO. 17 HALL LANE IN OPPOSITE FOOTPATH
|Works description: RELAYING SERVICE @ HALL LANE. 9M PUBLIC, 31M PRIVATE
|Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: XY253003001307244
|
|
|Hamilton Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|12 June — 13 June
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 4
|Works description: PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT PROPOSED
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594139059
|
|
|Link Road Between Chester Road and A55t, Broughton, Flintshire
|11 June — 14 June
|Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
|Works location: In the footway, outside site entrance
|Works description: Excavate and lay HV point of connection on behalf of Bellway Homes Development
|Responsibility for works: ESP ELECTRICITY LIMITED
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: VQ0106491
|
|
|Rhuddlan Road, Buckley, Flintshire
|12 June — 15 June
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 150
|Works description: METER CHANGE
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594571143
|
|
|Sealand Road From 16 to 68, Sealand, Flintshire
|12 June — 15 June
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 40
|Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594582095