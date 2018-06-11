independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

Published: Monday, Jun 11th, 2018
Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week –

A5104 Mold Road, Broughton, Flintshire
12 June — 15 June
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: ON CARRIAGEWAY OUTSIDE NUMBER 155
Works description: EXCAVTE TO REPAIR DEPRESSION IN CARRIAGEWAY. TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT IN ACCORDANCE WITH SAFETY AT STREET WORKS & ROAD WORKS CODE OF PRACTICE INCLUDING MAINTAINING A SAFE PASSAGE FOR PEDESTRIAN ACCESS.
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZU001108361
B5125,A5104 Chester Road, Broughton, Flintshire
11 June — 16 June
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: in f/way n c/way from opposite entrance willow house to start of filter lane
Works description: Excavate and lay extension of gas main to point of connection
Responsibility for works: E S PIPELINES LTD
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZY0076491/5
B5126 Connahs Quay Road, Northop, Flintshire
11 June — 13 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Connahs Quay Road Northop Clwyd CH7 6AZ
Works description: Access required to OH network as per lux survey 222-s004526 4 way lights ab boards bus stop suspensions 0930-1530
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CR18W000NSNTP110618
B5126 Mold Road, Northop, Flintshire
11 June — 13 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Mold Road Northop Clywd CH7 6DW
Works description: Access required to OH network as per lux survey 222-s004526 4 way lights ab boards bus stop suspensions 0930-1530
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CR18W00NSNPT110618C
Church Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
11 June — 22 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: road crossing on Church Road and end of fiddlers lane carriageway…
Works description: 1m dig for a connection at the end of Fiddlers Lane (3 way lights, for end junction Fiddlers Lane/Ch…
Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: NK100/NNWSPL/CHURCHROAD0
Long Lane, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
11 June — 22 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: at junction of Fiddlers Lane to outside 1 ceres…
Works description: For Light Stands Near Junction Fiddlers Lane…
Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: NK100/NNWSPL/LONGLANE
The Green, Northop, Flintshire
11 June — 14 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: OUTSIDE PROPERTY “MEADOW VIEW”
Works description: RENEW / TRANSFER SERVICE TO ALTERNATIVE MAIN
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594615277
A494 A494 Eb Qf Offslip to River, Queensferry, Flintshire
11 June — 15 June
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494, Deeside, Flintshire
Works description: The contractor QTS are looking to carry out Sign instalation & Paint the bridge parapets at above address. The purposed date is 11/06/2018 for 3 Nights between the hours of 21:00pm – 06:00am, works are to coincide with planned line possesion. Pedestrians will be marshalled through site when safe to do so. All traffic management will be removed after each shift
Responsibility for works: Network Rail
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: KL437A494-1581
A550,B5125 The Highway, Hawarden, Flintshire
12 June — 13 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: AT JUNCTION WITH GROOMSCROFT
Works description: DEFECT PERM REINSTATEMENT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594367037
Drury Lane, Drury, Flintshire
11 June — 15 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S NO.27A
Works description: LAY 10M X 90MM PE LP
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253003001317155
Fiddlers Lane, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
11 June — 16 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: At the junction with church road and long lane…
Works description: 1m dig for a connection at the end of Fiddlers Lane (3 way lights, for end junction Fiddlers Lane/Ch…
Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: NK100/NNWSPL/FIDDLERSLAN
King George Street, Shotton, Flintshire
11 June — 19 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 70
Works description: EXCAVATE IN FOOTWAY TO REPLACE FAULTY LINKBOX WITH REINSTATEMENT
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY1142100161082
Lodge Lane, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
11 June — 16 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: At the Junction of church road…
Works description: For Light Heads Stand Only Nil Excavation…
Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: NK100/NNWSPL/LODGELANE
Mancot Lane, Mancot, Flintshire
11 June — 12 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SIDE OF NUMBER 22
Works description: RENEW MANHOLE COVER & FRAME
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594542389
Oakenholt Lane, Oakenholt, Flintshire
11 June — 12 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Oakenholt Lane Oakenholt Clywd HR7 6AZ
Works description: Access required to OH network as per lux survey 222-s004526 4 way lights , ab boards , bus stop suspensions 0930-1530
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CR18W00NSNTP110618A
Smithy Lane, Northop Hall, Flintshire
11 June — 13 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Smithy Lane Northop Hall Clywd CH7 6DE
Works description: Access required to OH network as per lux survey 222-s004526 4 way lights , ab boards , bus stop suspensions 0930-1530
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CR18W00NSNTP110618B
Wood Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire
12 June — 13 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE 204
Works description: PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT PROPOSED
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594203146
Beech Grove, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
12 June — 15 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 5
Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594583265
Central Drive, Shotton, Flintshire
12 June — 21 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 51
Works description: EXCAVATE IN FOOTWAY TO REPLACE 4 WAY LINK BOX WITH REINSTATEMENT
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY0042100136312
Clwyd Close, Hawarden, Flintshire
11 June — 14 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE 34A.
Works description: INSTALL DOUBLECHECK VALVES ON OUTLET OF METERFIT CHAMBERS. TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT IN ACCORDANCE WITH SAFETY AT STREET WORKS & ROAD WORKS CODE OF PRACTICE INCLUDING MAINTAINING A SAFE PASSAGE FOR PEDESTRIAN ACCESS.
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZU001107387
Eglwys Close, Buckley, Flintshire
12 June — 15 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 25
Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594597672
Elm Walk, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
12 June — 19 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S NO. 10 ELM WALK – JUNC ELM WALK/HIGHFIELD AVENUE
Works description: REPLACE 91M OF 4IN SI WITH 91M OF 75MM PE AND REPLACE OR TRANSFER APPROX 19 SERVICES
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY450003001033967
Hall Lane, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
11 June — 16 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S NO. 17 HALL LANE IN OPPOSITE FOOTPATH
Works description: RELAYING SERVICE @ HALL LANE. 9M PUBLIC, 31M PRIVATE
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY253003001307244
Hamilton Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
12 June — 13 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 4
Works description: PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT PROPOSED
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594139059
Link Road Between Chester Road and A55t, Broughton, Flintshire
11 June — 14 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: In the footway, outside site entrance
Works description: Excavate and lay HV point of connection on behalf of Bellway Homes Development
Responsibility for works: ESP ELECTRICITY LIMITED
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: VQ0106491
Rhuddlan Road, Buckley, Flintshire
12 June — 15 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 150
Works description: METER CHANGE
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594571143
Sealand Road From 16 to 68, Sealand, Flintshire
12 June — 15 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 40
Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594582095

This list is taken from the Flintshire County Council database and there could be a bit of duplication with the list above.

Start Date End Date Location Contractor Traffic Cat Type Of Work Route Number MapURL
2018-04-23 2018-06-15 High Street, Connah’s Quay OConnor Utilities 01352 735300 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Water Mains Renewal B5129 View On Map
2018-05-08 2018-06-12 Sandy Lane, Saltney Cadent – 0870 903 9999 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Gas Mains Replacement View On Map
2018-05-22 2018-06-28 Chester Street, Mold JT & M – 01745 590 056 One Way Demolish Building A5119 View On Map
2018-05-29 2018-07-02 Sandy Lane, Saltney Balfour Beatty Utilities 0114 232 9700 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Gas Mains Replacement View On Map
2018-06-04 2018-06-11 The Boulevard, Broughton OConnor Utilities 01352 735300 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Repairs to electric cable View On Map
2018-06-05 2018-06-13 Hawarden Road, Hope OConnor Utilities 01352 735300 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Electrical cable maintenance A550 View On Map
2018-06-07 2018-06-11 Pontybodkin Hill, Leeswood Dee Valley Water 01978 846946 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Repairs to leaking water main View On Map
2018-06-07 2018-06-11 Church Hill, Connah’s Quay, Deeside, UK Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 Stop and Go Utility conection works View On Map
2018-06-07 2018-06-11 Jubilee Road, Buckley, UK Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Utility conection works View On Map
2018-06-08 2018-06-12 Pensylvania Lodge Jct to Whitford Corssroads, Whitford Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Excavation View On Map
2018-06-11 2018-06-13 The Green, Northop Morrison Utility Services 01745 405717 Road Closure Water Mains Maintenance View On Map
2018-06-11 2018-06-13 Mold Road Service Road, Connahs Quay OConnor Utilities 01352 735300 Road Closure Water Mains replacement View On Map
2018-06-11 2018-06-13 Chester Road, Broughton P.N, Daly Ltd – 01706 659 701 Stop and Go New Gas Connection A5104 View On Map
2018-06-11 2018-06-13 Carmel Road, Carmel, Holywell, Flintshire, UK Wales & West Utilities 0845 371 5050 Road Closure Lay new service View On Map
2018-06-11 2018-06-14 A494 EB Queensferry QTS Rail, Preston Office Village, Preston, PR5 6BL Tel No: 07500 803 810 Lane Closure Sign Work View On Map
2018-06-11 2018-06-13 The Green, Northop, Mold, UK Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 Road Closure Utility conection works View On Map
2018-06-11 2018-06-14 Drury Lane, Buckley, Deeside, UK Wales & West Utilities 0845 371 5050 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Utility conection works View On Map
2018-06-11 2018-06-12 Connah’s Quay Road, Northop, Mold, UK BT – Ellis JI Mr (Jeff) 13x 13x Tel No: 0331 669 8524 Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way) Access to Overhead Network Cabeling View On Map
2018-06-11 2018-06-12 Connah’s Quay Road, Northop, Mold, UK BT – Ellis JI Mr (Jeff) 13x 13x Tel No: 0331 669 8524 Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way) Access to Overhead Network Cabeling View On Map
2018-06-11 2018-06-12 Smithy Lane, Northop Hall, Mold, UK BT – Ellis JI Mr (Jeff) 13x 13x Tel No: 0331 669 8524 Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way) Access to Overhead Network Cabeling View On Map
2018-06-11 2018-06-12 Mold Road Northop Flintshire BT – Ellis JI Mr (Jeff) 13x 13x Tel No: 0331 669 8524 Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way) Access to Overhead Network Cabeling View On Map
2018-06-11 2018-06-15 Chester Road, Broughton, Chester, UK Clare Bryan Butterworth Hall Works Milnrow Rochdale OL16 3PA 01706659701 Stop and Go excavate and lay View On Map
2018-06-12 2018-06-14 Mold Road, Broughton, Chester, UK Dee Valley Water 01978 846946 Stop and Go Excavation View On Map
2018-06-12 2018-06-14 King Street, Leeswood, Mold, UK Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Sewer Repair View On Map
2018-06-13 2018-06-26 Dual Section to New Brighton Lights, New Brighton Bethell Group PAUL CONNOLLY Dane House Europa Park Stoneclough Road Kearsley M26 1GE 01204 439100 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) Utility conection works A5119 View On Map
2018-06-13 2018-06-15 Sealand Road, Sealand, Chester, UK Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) excavate and lay View On Map
2018-06-13 2018-06-15 Marsh Farm Road, Sealand, Flintshire Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) excavate and lay View On Map
2018-06-13 2018-06-15 Old Sealand Road, Chester, UK Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) excavate and lay View On Map

