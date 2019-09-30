Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

Worth noting:

Work to resurface Ash Road in Mancot is scheduled to get underway today – Monday, September 30.

Flintshire Council has secured funding to carry out carriageway resurfacing and associated works on Ash Lane in Mancot starting on Monday for approximately 8 working days “weather dependent”.

A one way system with diversion route will be in place between Banks Road and Mancot Lane, with access to residents provided.

Roadworks: