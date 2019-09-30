News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

Published: Monday, Sep 30th, 2019
Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

Worth noting:

Work to resurface Ash Road in Mancot is scheduled to get underway today – Monday, September 30.

Flintshire Council has secured funding to carry out carriageway resurfacing and associated works on Ash Lane in Mancot starting on Monday for approximately 8 working days “weather dependent”.

A one way system with diversion route will be in place between Banks Road and Mancot Lane, with access to residents provided.

Roadworks:

Start Date End Date Location Contractor Type Of Work
2019-08-27 2019-11-29 High Street, Holywell Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234 Highways Maintenance / Cynnal a Chadw Priffyrdd
2019-09-25 2019-10-02 Cilcain Road, Mold, UK OConnor Utilities 01352 735300 Electrical Utility Works / Gwaith Trydanol
2019-09-25 2019-10-02 Tan-Yr-Hafod, Mold, UK OConnor Utilities 01352 735300 Electrical Utility Works / Gwaith Trydanol
2019-09-26 2019-09-30 Ffordd Y Pentre, Mold, UK Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389 Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
2019-09-26 2019-09-30 Nercwys Village Road to Tower Cottage Jct, Nercwys Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389 Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
2019-09-27 2019-10-01 Main Road, Broughton, Chester, Flintshire, UK Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892 BT Works / Gwaith BT
2019-09-27 2019-10-07 West View, Mold, UK OConnor Utilities 01352 735300 Electrical Utility Works / Gwaith Trydanol
2019-09-29 2019-09-30 Richmond Road, Connah’s Quay, Deeside, UK Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389 Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
2019-09-30 2019-10-11 Deva Avenue, Holywell, UK ALUN GRIFFITHS CONTRACTORS Tel No: 01745 405890 Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
2019-09-30 2019-11-08 Kiln Lane, Hope, Wrexham, UK Lawson Civil Engineering and Utilities Ltd – 0800 0831 296 Construction & Development / Adeiladu a Datblygu
2019-09-30 2019-10-14 Link Road between Gadlys Lane and Merllyn Lane, Bagillt Energy Assets Utilities WF17 9LT Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
2019-09-30 2019-10-03 Mold Road, Connah’s Quay, Deeside, UK Wales & West Utilities 0845 371 5050 Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
2019-09-30 2019-10-04 Well Street, Holywell, UK Wales & West Utilities 0845 371 5050 Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
2019-10-01 2019-10-02 High Street, Connah’s Quay, Deeside, UK Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389 Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
2019-10-02 2019-10-09 Corwen Road, Mold, UK JR Roberts Slurry Sealing Ltd – 01244 544961 Traffic Management & Calming / Rheoli a Thawelu Traffig
2019-10-02 2019-10-04 Bryn Glas Jct to Pant Crossroads, Babell Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389 Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
2019-10-02 2019-10-04 Firbrook Avenue, Deeside, UK MJ Quinn 0151 556 2930 BT Works / Gwaith BT
2019-10-03 2019-10-04 Abbotts Key Jct to Ffordd Y Graig Jct, Rhes-y-Cae Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389 Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
2019-10-03 2019-10-04 School House Jct to Tyddyn Isaf Jct, Rhes-y-Cae Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389 Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
2019-10-03 2019-10-07 Brunswick Road, Buckley, UK Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389 Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr

 

