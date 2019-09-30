Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.
As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.
Worth noting:
Work to resurface Ash Road in Mancot is scheduled to get underway today – Monday, September 30.
Flintshire Council has secured funding to carry out carriageway resurfacing and associated works on Ash Lane in Mancot starting on Monday for approximately 8 working days “weather dependent”.
A one way system with diversion route will be in place between Banks Road and Mancot Lane, with access to residents provided.
Roadworks:
|Start Date
|End Date
|Location
|Contractor
|Type Of Work
|2019-08-27
|2019-11-29
|High Street, Holywell
|Flintshire C C Streetscene Services 01352 701234
|Highways Maintenance / Cynnal a Chadw Priffyrdd
|2019-09-25
|2019-10-02
|Cilcain Road, Mold, UK
|OConnor Utilities 01352 735300
|Electrical Utility Works / Gwaith Trydanol
|2019-09-25
|2019-10-02
|Tan-Yr-Hafod, Mold, UK
|OConnor Utilities 01352 735300
|Electrical Utility Works / Gwaith Trydanol
|2019-09-26
|2019-09-30
|Ffordd Y Pentre, Mold, UK
|Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389
|Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
|2019-09-26
|2019-09-30
|Nercwys Village Road to Tower Cottage Jct, Nercwys
|Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389
|Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
|2019-09-27
|2019-10-01
|Main Road, Broughton, Chester, Flintshire, UK
|Morrison Utility Services 01322 917892
|BT Works / Gwaith BT
|2019-09-27
|2019-10-07
|West View, Mold, UK
|OConnor Utilities 01352 735300
|Electrical Utility Works / Gwaith Trydanol
|2019-09-29
|2019-09-30
|Richmond Road, Connah’s Quay, Deeside, UK
|Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389
|Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
|2019-09-30
|2019-10-11
|Deva Avenue, Holywell, UK
|ALUN GRIFFITHS CONTRACTORS Tel No: 01745 405890
|Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
|2019-09-30
|2019-11-08
|Kiln Lane, Hope, Wrexham, UK
|Lawson Civil Engineering and Utilities Ltd – 0800 0831 296
|Construction & Development / Adeiladu a Datblygu
|2019-09-30
|2019-10-14
|Link Road between Gadlys Lane and Merllyn Lane, Bagillt
|Energy Assets Utilities WF17 9LT
|Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
|2019-09-30
|2019-10-11
|Deva Avenue, Holywell, UK
|ALUN GRIFFITHS CONTRACTORS Tel No: 01745 405890
|Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
|2019-09-30
|2019-10-03
|Mold Road, Connah’s Quay, Deeside, UK
|Wales & West Utilities 0845 371 5050
|Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
|2019-09-30
|2019-10-04
|Well Street, Holywell, UK
|Wales & West Utilities 0845 371 5050
|Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
|2019-10-01
|2019-10-02
|High Street, Connah’s Quay, Deeside, UK
|Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389
|Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
|2019-10-02
|2019-10-09
|Corwen Road, Mold, UK
|JR Roberts Slurry Sealing Ltd – 01244 544961
|Traffic Management & Calming / Rheoli a Thawelu Traffig
|2019-10-02
|2019-10-04
|Bryn Glas Jct to Pant Crossroads, Babell
|Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389
|Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
|2019-10-02
|2019-10-04
|Firbrook Avenue, Deeside, UK
|MJ Quinn 0151 556 2930
|BT Works / Gwaith BT
|2019-10-03
|2019-10-04
|Abbotts Key Jct to Ffordd Y Graig Jct, Rhes-y-Cae
|Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389
|Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
|2019-10-03
|2019-10-04
|School House Jct to Tyddyn Isaf Jct, Rhes-y-Cae
|Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389
|Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
|2019-10-03
|2019-10-07
|Brunswick Road, Buckley, UK
|Morrison Utility Services CF46 6LY Tel No: 02920 740389
|Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr