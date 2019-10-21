Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.
As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.
If spot any roadworks or anything transport related you would like to share – get in touch here:
Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com
|Start Date
|End Date
|Location
|Traffic Cat
|Type Of Work
|Start Date:
27-Aug-
|End Date:
29-Nov-
|Location:
High Street, Holywell
|Traffic Cat:
Road Closure / Cau ffordd
|Type Of Work:
Highways Maintenance / Cynnal a Chadw Priffyrdd
|Start Date:
30-Sep-
|End Date:
8-Nov-
|Location:
Kiln Lane, Hope, Wrexham, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
Construction & Development / Adeiladu a Datblygu
|Start Date:
7-Oct-
|End Date:
10-Dec-
|Location:
Main Road, Ffynnongroyw
|Traffic Cat:
Lane Closure / Cau Lôn
|Type Of Work:
Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
|Start Date:
14-Oct-
|End Date:
25-Oct-
|Location:
Wood Lane, Hawarden, Deeside, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
Electrical Utility Works / Gwaith Trydanol
|Start Date:
15-Oct-
|End Date:
21-Oct-
|Location:
Hall Lane, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (3 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
Electrical Utility Works / Gwaith Trydanol
|Start Date:
18-Oct-
|End Date:
21-Oct-
|Location:
Bryn Y Berthen Jct to Morris Garage Jct, Lixwm
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
|Start Date:
20-Oct-
|End Date:
25-Oct-
|Location:
Mount Pleasant Road, Buckley, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Road Closure / Cau ffordd
|Type Of Work:
Construction & Development / Adeiladu a Datblygu
|Start Date:
20-Oct-
|End Date:
21-Oct-
|Location:
Bryn Garth, Pen-y-ffordd, Holywell, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Stop and Go / Stopio a Mynd
|Type Of Work:
Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
|Start Date:
20-Oct-
|End Date:
21-Oct-
|Location:
Llys Dewi, Pen-y-Ffordd, Holywell
|Traffic Cat:
Stop and Go / Stopio a Mynd
|Type Of Work:
Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
|Start Date:
20-Oct-
|End Date:
21-Oct-
|Location:
Picton Road, Holywell, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Stop and Go / Stopio a Mynd
|Type Of Work:
Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
|Start Date:
21-Oct-
|End Date:
28-Oct-
|Location:
Mold to New Brighton, Flintshire
|Traffic Cat:
Lane Closure / Cau Lôn
|Type Of Work:
Highways Maintenance / Cynnal a Chadw Priffyrdd
|Start Date:
21-Oct-
|End Date:
25-Oct-
|Location:
Queen Street, Leeswood, Mold, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Stop and Go / Stopio a Mynd
|Type Of Work:
Highways Maintenance / Cynnal a Chadw Priffyrdd
|Start Date:
21-Oct-
|End Date:
25-Oct-
|Location:
Oakenholt Lane, Flint, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Road Closure / Cau ffordd
|Type Of Work:
Highways Maintenance / Cynnal a Chadw Priffyrdd
|Start Date:
21-Oct-
|End Date:
25-Oct-
|Location:
Ffordd-Y-Llan, Cilcain, Mold, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Stop and Go / Stopio a Mynd
|Type Of Work:
Highways Maintenance / Cynnal a Chadw Priffyrdd
|Start Date:
21-Oct-
|End Date:
25-Oct-
|Location:
The Links, Gwernaffield, Mold, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Stop and Go / Stopio a Mynd
|Type Of Work:
Highways Maintenance / Cynnal a Chadw Priffyrdd
|Start Date:
21-Oct-
|End Date:
11-Nov-
|Location:
Old A494 Cut Off Unadopted, Mold
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
|Start Date:
21-Oct-
|End Date:
26-Nov-
|Location:
Ruthin Road, Mold, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
|Start Date:
21-Oct-
|End Date:
22-Oct-
|Location:
Station Road, Queensferry, Deeside, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Road Closure / Cau ffordd
|Type Of Work:
Bridge Inspection / Arolygiad Pont
|Start Date:
21-Oct-
|End Date:
22-Oct-
|Location:
Ffordd Pennant, Holywell, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (4 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (4 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
|Start Date:
21-Oct-
|End Date:
22-Oct-
|Location:
Wat's Dyke Avenue, Holywell, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
|Start Date:
21-Oct-
|End Date:
23-Oct-
|Location:
Maes Y Coed Jct to Tre Lan Farm Jct, Cilcain, Flintshire
|Traffic Cat:
Road Closure / Cau ffordd
|Type Of Work:
Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
|Start Date:
21-Oct-
|End Date:
24-Oct-
|Location:
Bridge Street, Shotton, Deeside, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
|Start Date:
22-Oct-
|End Date:
23-Oct-
|Location:
The Highway, Hawarden, Deeside, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
|Start Date:
22-Oct-
|End Date:
24-Oct-
|Location:
High Street, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
BT Works / Gwaith BT
|Start Date:
22-Oct-
|End Date:
24-Oct-
|Location:
Church Lane, Deeside, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Road Closure / Cau ffordd
|Type Of Work:
Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
|Start Date:
23-Oct-
|End Date:
24-Oct-
|Location:
Fraser Drive, Buckley, UK
|Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (4 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (4 ffordd)
|Type Of Work:
Electrical Utility Works / Gwaith Trydanol