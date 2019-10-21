News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

Published: Monday, Oct 21st, 2019
Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

Start DateEnd DateLocationTraffic CatType Of Work
Start Date:
27-Aug-		End Date:
29-Nov-		Location:
High Street, Holywell		Traffic Cat:
Road Closure / Cau ffordd		Type Of Work:
Highways Maintenance / Cynnal a Chadw Priffyrdd
Start Date:
30-Sep-		End Date:
8-Nov-		Location:
Kiln Lane, Hope, Wrexham, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
Construction & Development / Adeiladu a Datblygu
Start Date:
7-Oct-		End Date:
10-Dec-		Location:
Main Road, Ffynnongroyw		Traffic Cat:
Lane Closure / Cau Lôn		Type Of Work:
Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
Start Date:
14-Oct-		End Date:
25-Oct-		Location:
Wood Lane, Hawarden, Deeside, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
Electrical Utility Works / Gwaith Trydanol
Start Date:
15-Oct-		End Date:
21-Oct-		Location:
Hall Lane, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (3 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (3 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
Electrical Utility Works / Gwaith Trydanol
Start Date:
18-Oct-		End Date:
21-Oct-		Location:
Bryn Y Berthen Jct to Morris Garage Jct, Lixwm		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
Start Date:
20-Oct-		End Date:
25-Oct-		Location:
Mount Pleasant Road, Buckley, UK		Traffic Cat:
Road Closure / Cau ffordd		Type Of Work:
Construction & Development / Adeiladu a Datblygu
Start Date:
20-Oct-		End Date:
21-Oct-		Location:
Bryn Garth, Pen-y-ffordd, Holywell, UK		Traffic Cat:
Stop and Go / Stopio a Mynd		Type Of Work:
Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
Start Date:
20-Oct-		End Date:
21-Oct-		Location:
Llys Dewi, Pen-y-Ffordd, Holywell		Traffic Cat:
Stop and Go / Stopio a Mynd		Type Of Work:
Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
Start Date:
20-Oct-		End Date:
21-Oct-		Location:
Picton Road, Holywell, UK		Traffic Cat:
Stop and Go / Stopio a Mynd		Type Of Work:
Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
Start Date:
21-Oct-		End Date:
28-Oct-		Location:
Mold to New Brighton, Flintshire		Traffic Cat:
Lane Closure / Cau Lôn		Type Of Work:
Highways Maintenance / Cynnal a Chadw Priffyrdd
Start Date:
21-Oct-		End Date:
25-Oct-		Location:
Queen Street, Leeswood, Mold, UK		Traffic Cat:
Stop and Go / Stopio a Mynd		Type Of Work:
Highways Maintenance / Cynnal a Chadw Priffyrdd
Start Date:
21-Oct-		End Date:
25-Oct-		Location:
Oakenholt Lane, Flint, UK		Traffic Cat:
Road Closure / Cau ffordd		Type Of Work:
Highways Maintenance / Cynnal a Chadw Priffyrdd
Start Date:
21-Oct-		End Date:
25-Oct-		Location:
Ffordd-Y-Llan, Cilcain, Mold, UK		Traffic Cat:
Stop and Go / Stopio a Mynd		Type Of Work:
Highways Maintenance / Cynnal a Chadw Priffyrdd
Start Date:
21-Oct-		End Date:
25-Oct-		Location:
The Links, Gwernaffield, Mold, UK		Traffic Cat:
Stop and Go / Stopio a Mynd		Type Of Work:
Highways Maintenance / Cynnal a Chadw Priffyrdd
Start Date:
21-Oct-		End Date:
11-Nov-		Location:
Old A494 Cut Off Unadopted, Mold		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
Start Date:
21-Oct-		End Date:
26-Nov-		Location:
Ruthin Road, Mold, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
Start Date:
21-Oct-		End Date:
22-Oct-		Location:
Station Road, Queensferry, Deeside, UK		Traffic Cat:
Road Closure / Cau ffordd		Type Of Work:
Bridge Inspection / Arolygiad Pont
Start Date:
21-Oct-		End Date:
22-Oct-		Location:
Ffordd Pennant, Holywell, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (4 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (4 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
Start Date:
21-Oct-		End Date:
22-Oct-		Location:
Wat's Dyke Avenue, Holywell, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
Start Date:
21-Oct-		End Date:
23-Oct-		Location:
Maes Y Coed Jct to Tre Lan Farm Jct, Cilcain, Flintshire		Traffic Cat:
Road Closure / Cau ffordd		Type Of Work:
Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
Start Date:
21-Oct-		End Date:
24-Oct-		Location:
Bridge Street, Shotton, Deeside, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
Start Date:
22-Oct-		End Date:
23-Oct-		Location:
The Highway, Hawarden, Deeside, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
Gas Utility Works / Gwaith Nwy
Start Date:
22-Oct-		End Date:
24-Oct-		Location:
High Street, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (2 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
BT Works / Gwaith BT
Start Date:
22-Oct-		End Date:
24-Oct-		Location:
Church Lane, Deeside, UK		Traffic Cat:
Road Closure / Cau ffordd		Type Of Work:
Water Utility Works / Gwaith Dwr
Start Date:
23-Oct-		End Date:
24-Oct-		Location:
Fraser Drive, Buckley, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (4 Way) / Goleuadau Traffig Dros Dro (4 ffordd)		Type Of Work:
Electrical Utility Works / Gwaith Trydanol

 

 

