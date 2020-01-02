Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

A5119 Northop Road, Flint Mountain, Flintshire 03 January — 03 January Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: OPP BROOKSIDE BUNGALOW NORTHOP ROAD FLINT MOUNTAIN CH6 5QG Works description: ACCESS EXISTING BT BOX AND POLE TO REPLACE FAULTY CABLE , FAULT REF WAMJ5J0D.HIGHWAY SURFACE WILL BE UNAFFECTED. 2 WAY LIGHTS TO BE USED FOR UP TO 1 DAY 0930-1530 ALL SLG WILL BE REMOVED AS SOON AS WORKS ARE COMPLETE Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start

A550,B5125 The Highway, Hawarden, Flintshire 03 January — 06 January Delays likely – Traffic control (give & take) Works location: OPPOSITE HAWARDEN HIGH SCHOOL Works description: REPLACE TEMPORARY REINSTATEMENT WITH PERMANENT Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Planned work about to start

A5119 Northop Road, Northop, Flintshire 02 January — 06 January Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion Works location: APPROX 100M PAST ENTRANCE LEADING TO BRYN EDWIN HALL, NORTHOP ROAD, NORTHOP, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Install In Line PRV On Main Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start

B5125 B5125 Village Road From Wepre Lane Junction to Smithy Lane Junction, Northop Hall, Flintshire 03 January — 07 January Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion Works location: OUTSIDE BRYN HEULOG & OUTSIDE HIGHLAND, B5125 VILLAGE ROAD FROM WEPRE LANE JUNCTION TO SMITHY LANE JUNCTION Works description: TRANSFER OF EQUIPMENT FROM ONE POLE TO ANOTHER IN FOOTWAY Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start

B5127 Liverpool Road, Buckley, Flintshire 03 January — 07 January Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion Works location: 55-77 LIVERPOOL ROAD Works description: MJ Quinn are to clear blockages Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start

A494 A494 Eb River to County Boundary, Sealand, Flintshire 02 January — 03 January Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion Works location: A494, Deeside Park Interchange – Eastbound Carriageway Works description: Manhole Cover Replacement – Daytime Works between 09:30hrs and 15:30hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start

Drury Lane, Drury, Flintshire 03 January — 06 January Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take) Works location: 40A Works description: REPAIRS TO DEFECTIVE REISNTATEMENT (WWU REF:D8657) Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Planned work about to start

Grosvenor Drive, Buckley, Flintshire 03 January — 06 January Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take) Works location: O/S 22 Works description: REPAIRS TO DEFECTIVE REINSTATEMENT (WWU REF:D9529) Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Planned work about to start