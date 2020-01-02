News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

Published: Thursday, Jan 2nd, 2020
Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

A5119 Northop Road, Flint Mountain, Flintshire

03 January — 03 January

Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OPP BROOKSIDE BUNGALOW NORTHOP ROAD FLINT MOUNTAIN CH6 5QG

Works description: ACCESS EXISTING BT BOX AND POLE TO REPLACE FAULTY CABLE , FAULT REF WAMJ5J0D.HIGHWAY SURFACE WILL BE UNAFFECTED. 2 WAY LIGHTS TO BE USED FOR UP TO 1 DAY 0930-1530 ALL SLG WILL BE REMOVED AS SOON AS WORKS ARE COMPLETE

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

A550,B5125 The Highway, Hawarden, Flintshire

03 January — 06 January

Delays likely – Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OPPOSITE HAWARDEN HIGH SCHOOL

Works description: REPLACE TEMPORARY REINSTATEMENT WITH PERMANENT

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

A5119 Northop Road, Northop, Flintshire

02 January — 06 January

Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion

Works location: APPROX 100M PAST ENTRANCE LEADING TO BRYN EDWIN HALL, NORTHOP ROAD, NORTHOP, FLINTSHIRE

Works description: Install In Line PRV On Main

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B5125 B5125 Village Road From Wepre Lane Junction to Smithy Lane Junction, Northop Hall, Flintshire

03 January — 07 January

Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE BRYN HEULOG & OUTSIDE HIGHLAND, B5125 VILLAGE ROAD FROM WEPRE LANE JUNCTION TO SMITHY LANE JUNCTION

Works description: TRANSFER OF EQUIPMENT FROM ONE POLE TO ANOTHER IN FOOTWAY

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

B5127 Liverpool Road, Buckley, Flintshire

03 January — 07 January

Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 55-77 LIVERPOOL ROAD

Works description: MJ Quinn are to clear blockages

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

A494 A494 Eb River to County Boundary, Sealand, Flintshire

02 January — 03 January

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works location: A494, Deeside Park Interchange – Eastbound Carriageway

Works description: Manhole Cover Replacement – Daytime Works between 09:30hrs and 15:30hrs

Responsibility for works: Welsh Government

Current status: Planned work about to start

Drury Lane, Drury, Flintshire

03 January — 06 January

Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: 40A

Works description: REPAIRS TO DEFECTIVE REISNTATEMENT (WWU REF:D8657)

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

Grosvenor Drive, Buckley, Flintshire

03 January — 06 January

Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S 22

Works description: REPAIRS TO DEFECTIVE REINSTATEMENT (WWU REF:D9529)

Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

The Meadows, Flint, Flintshire

02 January — 06 January

Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 27 THE MEADOWS , FLINT , FLINTSHIRE

Works description: Reconnect New Supply Pipe Only

Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

