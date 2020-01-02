Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.
As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.
If spot any roadworks or anything transport related you would like to share – get in touch here:
Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com
A5119 Northop Road, Flint Mountain, Flintshire
03 January — 03 January
Delays likely – Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OPP BROOKSIDE BUNGALOW NORTHOP ROAD FLINT MOUNTAIN CH6 5QG
Works description: ACCESS EXISTING BT BOX AND POLE TO REPLACE FAULTY CABLE , FAULT REF WAMJ5J0D.HIGHWAY SURFACE WILL BE UNAFFECTED. 2 WAY LIGHTS TO BE USED FOR UP TO 1 DAY 0930-1530 ALL SLG WILL BE REMOVED AS SOON AS WORKS ARE COMPLETE
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
A550,B5125 The Highway, Hawarden, Flintshire
03 January — 06 January
Delays likely – Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPPOSITE HAWARDEN HIGH SCHOOL
Works description: REPLACE TEMPORARY REINSTATEMENT WITH PERMANENT
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
A5119 Northop Road, Northop, Flintshire
02 January — 06 January
Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion
Works location: APPROX 100M PAST ENTRANCE LEADING TO BRYN EDWIN HALL, NORTHOP ROAD, NORTHOP, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Install In Line PRV On Main
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
B5125 B5125 Village Road From Wepre Lane Junction to Smithy Lane Junction, Northop Hall, Flintshire
03 January — 07 January
Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE BRYN HEULOG & OUTSIDE HIGHLAND, B5125 VILLAGE ROAD FROM WEPRE LANE JUNCTION TO SMITHY LANE JUNCTION
Works description: TRANSFER OF EQUIPMENT FROM ONE POLE TO ANOTHER IN FOOTWAY
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
B5127 Liverpool Road, Buckley, Flintshire
03 January — 07 January
Delays possible – Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 55-77 LIVERPOOL ROAD
Works description: MJ Quinn are to clear blockages
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
A494 A494 Eb River to County Boundary, Sealand, Flintshire
02 January — 03 January
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works location: A494, Deeside Park Interchange – Eastbound Carriageway
Works description: Manhole Cover Replacement – Daytime Works between 09:30hrs and 15:30hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Drury Lane, Drury, Flintshire
03 January — 06 January
Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 40A
Works description: REPAIRS TO DEFECTIVE REISNTATEMENT (WWU REF:D8657)
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Grosvenor Drive, Buckley, Flintshire
03 January — 06 January
Delays unlikely – Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S 22
Works description: REPAIRS TO DEFECTIVE REINSTATEMENT (WWU REF:D9529)
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
The Meadows, Flint, Flintshire
02 January — 06 January
Delays unlikely – Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 27 THE MEADOWS , FLINT , FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Reconnect New Supply Pipe Only
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start