News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

Published: Monday, Sep 9th, 2019
Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

Roadworks
A5119 A5119 Dual Section to New Brighton Lights, New Brighton, Flintshire
11 September — 11 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE THE POPLARS, A5119 DUAL SECTION TO NEW BRIGHTON LIGHTS
Works description: URGENT DESILT OF SEWER TO REMOVE STONE AND SILT FROM THE SEWER. MAKE SURE CUSTOEMRS LINE IS RUINNING OK AS CUSTOMERS ARE COMPLAINING ABOUT THE ISSUES
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594996108
A5119 A5119 Dual Section to New Brighton Lights, New Brighton, Flintshire
11 September — 11 September
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: LANE CLOSURE ON A5119 COUNTY HALL DUAL SECTION EAST BOUND CARRIAGEWAY
Works description: URGENT DESILT OF SEWER TO REMOVE STONE AND SILT FROM THE SEWER. MAKE SURE CUSTOEMRS LINE IS RUINNING OK AS CUSTOMERS ARE COMPLAINING ABOUT THE ISSUES
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594996108/01
A549 Mold Road, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire
09 September — 11 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 128 MOLD ROAD, MYNYDD ISA, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595051614
A55 A55 Eastbound Onslip From A5026 Junction 32a, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire
09 September — 12 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 EB onslip from A5026 junction 32a Pentre Halkyn
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. No access to A55 westbound at J32a Billie Jeans onslip. All traffic will be diverted to J31 and return on eastbound carriageway.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119217154427789
A55 A55 Westbound Offslip to B5123 Junction 32a, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire
09 September — 12 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 WB offslip to B5123 junction 32a Pentre Halkyn
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. No exit from A55 westbound at J32a Springfield offslip. All traffic will be diverted to J31 and return on eastbound carriageway.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011921715488314
B5125 Glynne Way, Hawarden, Flintshire
11 September — 11 September
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: O/S HEALTH CENTRE, GLYNNE WAY, HAWARDEN, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Renew Existing Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595027152
B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire
11 September — 24 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: AIRFIELD SITE
Works description: ROAD CROSSING IN CARRIAGEWAY AND JOINTBAY IN VERGE FOR CUSTOMER CONNECTINO . AIRFIELDS PHASE 1
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY0022100241217
Link Lane From A55 to Little Chef Roundabout, Halkyn, Flintshire
09 September — 12 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Link lane from A55 to Little Chef Roundabout WB offslip
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. No exit from A55 at at Burger King/ Travelodge westbound offslip. All traffic will be diverted to J32a Springfield and return on the eastbound carriageway. Traffic will leave at J33 Northop and take 3rd exit on A5119. At the traffic lights traffic will turn right towards the Burger King/ Travelodge.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119217152142338
Link Lane From Little Chef Roundabout to A55, Halkyn, Flintshire
09 September — 12 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WB onslip link lane from Little Chef Roundabout to A55 Halkyn
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. No access to A55 at Burger King/ Travelodge, Halkyn westbound onslip. All traffic will be diverted unnamed road to A5119. At the traffic lights traffic will turn left towards Flint and join A55 at J33 Northop.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119217152513277
Pentre Road Junction to A55t, Halkyn, Flintshire
09 September — 12 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 WB onslip Pentre Road, Halkyn.
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. No access to the A55 at J32b Halkyn westbound onslip. Traffic (all vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians) wishing to join the A55 at J32b will be diverted to travel on the B5123 Pentre Road. Traffic will then turn left onto J32a onslip to rejoin the A55.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119217155349713
Pentre Road Junction to A55t, Halkyn, Flintshire
09 September — 12 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55 WB offslip Pentre Road, Halkyn.
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. No access from the A55 at J32b Halkyn westbound offslip. Traffic (all vehicles, cyclists & pedestrians) wishing to leave the A55 at J32b shall stay on the A55 and leave at J32a offslip; traffic will turn left and proceed up B5123 Pentre Road.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119217155138356
Three Corner Wood A55 Junction to Maes Gwyn Mawr Junction, Flint, Flintshire
09 September — 12 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Three corner wood A55 junction to Maes Gwyn Mawr Jct EB offslip
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. No exit from A55 at Coed y Cra Eastbound offslip. All traffic will be diverted to J33 Northop offslip, take 1st left onto the A5119 to Flint, until Halkyn Road junction where traffic will turn left.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119217153359527
Three Corner Wood A55 Junction to Maes Gwyn Mawr Junction, Flint, Flintshire
09 September — 12 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Three corner wood A55 junction to Maes Gwyn Mawr Jct EB onslip
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. No access to eastbound A55 from Coed y Cra Lane. Traffic diverted along Halkyn Road and Halkyn Street into Flint until the junction with the A5119, and then to follow the A5119 towards J.33 at Northop.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119217153727678
A494 A494 Eb Onslip From A550 Qf, Queensferry, Flintshire
11 September — 12 September
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 Eastbound on-slip from A550 Queensferry
Works description: Slot cutting works – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119240161018123
A494 A494 Eb Qf Offslip to River, Queensferry, Flintshire
11 September — 13 September
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494, between Deeside Interchange and Asda Interchange – Eastbound Carriageway
Works description: Installation of a new weigh in motion site located in the Eastbound Verge – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011922015248339
A494 A494 Wb County Boundary to River, Sealand, Flintshire
11 September — 13 September
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494, between Deeside Interchange and Asda Interchange – Westbound Carriageway
Works description: Installation of a new weigh in motion site located in the Eastbound Verge – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119220152610895
A55 A55 Eastbound Junction 32a to Little Chef, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire
09 September — 12 September
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55 EB Junction 32a to Little Chef Pentre Halkyn
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119217151036710
A55 A55 Westbound Little Chef to Junction 32a, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire
09 September — 12 September
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55 WB Little Chef to Junction 32a Pentre Halkyn
Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011921715836678
Burntwood Road, Burntwood, Flintshire
09 September — 10 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE 38A, BURNTWOOD ROAD, BURNTWOOD, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Domestic Fire Supply\Sprinkler
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594871122
Cadnant Close, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
09 September — 09 September
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Chester : whole road : Cadnant Close to Limit…
Works description: spnc for permit jetcpatching Chester…
Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: UE300BQ1340000021856
Coed Onn Road, Flint, Flintshire
09 September — 20 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: S/O NO.29 COED ONN ROAD
Works description: CONNECTION POINT FOR GAS MAINS REPLCAEMENT ONLY
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XY450003001231847
Saxon Way, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
11 September — 12 September
Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPPOSITE 81 SAXON WAY ON SAXON WAY…
Works description: CHESTER NORTH 431855 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUNWIBRCHRGH02
Uplands Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
10 September — 12 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: AT SIDE OF NUMBER 3, BROADWAY
Works description: INSTALL PATCH REPAIR IN SEWER LINE
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595016516

