Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

Roadworks

A5119 A5119 Dual Section to New Brighton Lights, New Brighton, Flintshire 11 September — 11 September Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: OUTSIDE THE POPLARS, A5119 DUAL SECTION TO NEW BRIGHTON LIGHTS Works description: URGENT DESILT OF SEWER TO REMOVE STONE AND SILT FROM THE SEWER. MAKE SURE CUSTOEMRS LINE IS RUINNING OK AS CUSTOMERS ARE COMPLAINING ABOUT THE ISSUES Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594996108

A5119 A5119 Dual Section to New Brighton Lights, New Brighton, Flintshire 11 September — 11 September Delays likely Lane closure Works location: LANE CLOSURE ON A5119 COUNTY HALL DUAL SECTION EAST BOUND CARRIAGEWAY Works description: URGENT DESILT OF SEWER TO REMOVE STONE AND SILT FROM THE SEWER. MAKE SURE CUSTOEMRS LINE IS RUINNING OK AS CUSTOMERS ARE COMPLAINING ABOUT THE ISSUES Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594996108/01

A549 Mold Road, Mynydd Isa, Flintshire 09 September — 11 September Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: 128 MOLD ROAD, MYNYDD ISA, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Hsehold Mtr Option Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12595051614

A55 A55 Eastbound Onslip From A5026 Junction 32a, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire 09 September — 12 September Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55 EB onslip from A5026 junction 32a Pentre Halkyn Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. No access to A55 westbound at J32a Billie Jeans onslip. All traffic will be diverted to J31 and return on eastbound carriageway. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119217154427789

A55 A55 Westbound Offslip to B5123 Junction 32a, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire 09 September — 12 September Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55 WB offslip to B5123 junction 32a Pentre Halkyn Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. No exit from A55 westbound at J32a Springfield offslip. All traffic will be diverted to J31 and return on eastbound carriageway. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011921715488314

B5125 Glynne Way, Hawarden, Flintshire 11 September — 11 September Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards) Works location: O/S HEALTH CENTRE, GLYNNE WAY, HAWARDEN, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Renew Existing Stop Tap Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12595027152

B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire 11 September — 24 September Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: AIRFIELD SITE Works description: ROAD CROSSING IN CARRIAGEWAY AND JOINTBAY IN VERGE FOR CUSTOMER CONNECTINO . AIRFIELDS PHASE 1 Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: GY0022100241217

Link Lane From A55 to Little Chef Roundabout, Halkyn, Flintshire 09 September — 12 September Delays likely Road closure Works location: Link lane from A55 to Little Chef Roundabout WB offslip Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. No exit from A55 at at Burger King/ Travelodge westbound offslip. All traffic will be diverted to J32a Springfield and return on the eastbound carriageway. Traffic will leave at J33 Northop and take 3rd exit on A5119. At the traffic lights traffic will turn right towards the Burger King/ Travelodge. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119217152142338

Link Lane From Little Chef Roundabout to A55, Halkyn, Flintshire 09 September — 12 September Delays likely Road closure Works location: WB onslip link lane from Little Chef Roundabout to A55 Halkyn Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. No access to A55 at Burger King/ Travelodge, Halkyn westbound onslip. All traffic will be diverted unnamed road to A5119. At the traffic lights traffic will turn left towards Flint and join A55 at J33 Northop. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119217152513277

Pentre Road Junction to A55t, Halkyn, Flintshire 09 September — 12 September Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55 WB onslip Pentre Road, Halkyn. Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. No access to the A55 at J32b Halkyn westbound onslip. Traffic (all vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians) wishing to join the A55 at J32b will be diverted to travel on the B5123 Pentre Road. Traffic will then turn left onto J32a onslip to rejoin the A55. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119217155349713

Pentre Road Junction to A55t, Halkyn, Flintshire 09 September — 12 September Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55 WB offslip Pentre Road, Halkyn. Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. No access from the A55 at J32b Halkyn westbound offslip. Traffic (all vehicles, cyclists & pedestrians) wishing to leave the A55 at J32b shall stay on the A55 and leave at J32a offslip; traffic will turn left and proceed up B5123 Pentre Road. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119217155138356

Three Corner Wood A55 Junction to Maes Gwyn Mawr Junction, Flint, Flintshire 09 September — 12 September Delays likely Road closure Works location: Three corner wood A55 junction to Maes Gwyn Mawr Jct EB offslip Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. No exit from A55 at Coed y Cra Eastbound offslip. All traffic will be diverted to J33 Northop offslip, take 1st left onto the A5119 to Flint, until Halkyn Road junction where traffic will turn left. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119217153359527

Three Corner Wood A55 Junction to Maes Gwyn Mawr Junction, Flint, Flintshire 09 September — 12 September Delays likely Road closure Works location: Three corner wood A55 junction to Maes Gwyn Mawr Jct EB onslip Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. No access to eastbound A55 from Coed y Cra Lane. Traffic diverted along Halkyn Road and Halkyn Street into Flint until the junction with the A5119, and then to follow the A5119 towards J.33 at Northop. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119217153727678

A494 A494 Eb Onslip From A550 Qf, Queensferry, Flintshire 11 September — 12 September Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494 Eastbound on-slip from A550 Queensferry Works description: Slot cutting works – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119240161018123

A494 A494 Eb Qf Offslip to River, Queensferry, Flintshire 11 September — 13 September Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494, between Deeside Interchange and Asda Interchange – Eastbound Carriageway Works description: Installation of a new weigh in motion site located in the Eastbound Verge – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011922015248339

A494 A494 Wb County Boundary to River, Sealand, Flintshire 11 September — 13 September Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494, between Deeside Interchange and Asda Interchange – Westbound Carriageway Works description: Installation of a new weigh in motion site located in the Eastbound Verge – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 06:00hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119220152610895

A55 A55 Eastbound Junction 32a to Little Chef, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire 09 September — 12 September Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A55 EB Junction 32a to Little Chef Pentre Halkyn Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119217151036710

A55 A55 Westbound Little Chef to Junction 32a, Pentre Halkyn, Flintshire 09 September — 12 September Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A55 WB Little Chef to Junction 32a Pentre Halkyn Works description: Cyclic maintenance. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:30 hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011921715836678

Burntwood Road, Burntwood, Flintshire 09 September — 10 September Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: OUTSIDE 38A, BURNTWOOD ROAD, BURNTWOOD, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Domestic Fire Supply\Sprinkler Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594871122

Cadnant Close, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 09 September — 09 September Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards) Works location: Chester : whole road : Cadnant Close to Limit… Works description: spnc for permit jetcpatching Chester… Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: UE300BQ1340000021856

Coed Onn Road, Flint, Flintshire 09 September — 20 September Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: S/O NO.29 COED ONN ROAD Works description: CONNECTION POINT FOR GAS MAINS REPLCAEMENT ONLY Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: XY450003001231847

Saxon Way, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 11 September — 12 September Delays possible Traffic control (give & take) Works location: OPPOSITE 81 SAXON WAY ON SAXON WAY… Works description: CHESTER NORTH 431855 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect… Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUNWIBRCHRGH02