Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

Published: Monday, Sep 2nd, 2019
Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

A548 Sealand Road, Sealand, Flintshire
03 September — 05 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 74
Works description: Short Comm Pipe Repair 15mm Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZU0028102/000060302981
A55 A55 Eastbound Offslip to A5119 Junction 33, Northop, Flintshire
02 September — 05 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55, Junction 33 – Eastbound Offslip
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs – DIVERSION: All traffic will be diverted to A494, Ewloe and return on the Westbound Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119218113133826
A55 A55 Westbound Onslip From A5119 Junction 33, Northop, Flintshire
02 September — 05 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55, Junction 33 – Westbound Onslip
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs – DIVERSION: All traffic will be diverted to A494, Ewloe and return on the Eastbound Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011921811338813
B5129 Chester Road East, Shotton, Flintshire
02 September — 04 September
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: ADJACENT TO 66
Works description: EXCAVATE IN FOOTWAY FOR REMOVAL OF FAULTY LINK BOX AND REPLACEMENT WITH NEW.
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY03011182750
B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire
02 September — 06 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Airfields
Works description: Road crossing for 2 x 185 HV in duct, joint bay in verge
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: GY0022100241217
A55 A55 Eb Little Chef to Northop, Northop, Flintshire
02 September — 05 September
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55, Junction 32b to Junction 33 – Eastbound Carriageway
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119218141513774
A55 A55 Wb Northop to Little Chef, Northop, Flintshire
02 September — 05 September
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55, Junction 33 to Junction 32b – Westbound Carriageway
Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011921814134279
B5444 Wrexham Street, Mold, Flintshire
04 September — 12 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP 57 TO O/S 28 WREXHAM STREET
Works description: Exc 65m Track to install 65m of new duct
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBW83CRP03

