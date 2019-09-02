Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

Published: Monday, Sep 2nd, 2019
Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.
As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.
If spot any roadworks or anything transport related you would like to share – get in touch here:
|
|A548 Sealand Road, Sealand, Flintshire
|03 September — 05 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: 74
|Works description: Short Comm Pipe Repair 15mm Job in Footway (6mm Bitmac (Tarmac) )
|Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: ZU0028102/000060302981
|
|
|A55 A55 Eastbound Offslip to A5119 Junction 33, Northop, Flintshire
|02 September — 05 September
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A55, Junction 33 – Eastbound Offslip
|Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs – DIVERSION: All traffic will be diverted to A494, Ewloe and return on the Westbound Carriageway
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD50119218113133826
|
|
|A55 A55 Westbound Onslip From A5119 Junction 33, Northop, Flintshire
|02 September — 05 September
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A55, Junction 33 – Westbound Onslip
|Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs – DIVERSION: All traffic will be diverted to A494, Ewloe and return on the Eastbound Carriageway
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011921811338813
|
|
|B5129 Chester Road East, Shotton, Flintshire
|02 September — 04 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
|Works location: ADJACENT TO 66
|Works description: EXCAVATE IN FOOTWAY FOR REMOVAL OF FAULTY LINK BOX AND REPLACEMENT WITH NEW.
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY03011182750
|
|
|B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire
|02 September — 06 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: Airfields
|Works description: Road crossing for 2 x 185 HV in duct, joint bay in verge
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: GY0022100241217
|
|
|A55 A55 Eb Little Chef to Northop, Northop, Flintshire
|02 September — 05 September
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A55, Junction 32b to Junction 33 – Eastbound Carriageway
|Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD50119218141513774
|
|
|A55 A55 Wb Northop to Little Chef, Northop, Flintshire
|02 September — 05 September
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A55, Junction 33 to Junction 32b – Westbound Carriageway
|Works description: Cyclic Maintenance – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 06:30hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011921814134279
|
|
|B5444 Wrexham Street, Mold, Flintshire
|04 September — 12 September
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OPP 57 TO O/S 28 WREXHAM STREET
|Works description: Exc 65m Track to install 65m of new duct
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBW83CRP03