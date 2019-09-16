Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

Roadworks

A5104 High Street, Saltney, Flintshire 18 September — 18 September Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: AT JUNCTION WITH VICTORIA ROAD Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE MANHOLE COVER AND FRAME Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594839166

A5119 Northop Road, Flint, Flintshire 18 September — 18 September Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: O/S 23, NORTHOP ROAD, FLINT, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Permanent Reinstatement Proposed Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12595064784

A548 Chester Road, Flint, Flintshire 18 September — 18 September Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: O/S 192, CHESTER ROAD, FLINT, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Defect Perm Rein Reqd Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12594131364

A55 A55 Eastbound Junction 35a to County Boundary Broughton, Broughton, Flintshire 16 September — 21 September Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55, Between Junction 36 and Junction 38 – Eastbound Carriageway Works description: Carriageway Surfacing Repairs, Structural Maintenance Work and Soft Estate Work – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 05:00hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011918210287595

A55 A55 Eastbound Onslip From A5104 Junction 36, Broughton, Flintshire 16 September — 21 September Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55, Junction 36 – Eastbound Onslip Works description: Carriageway Surfacing Repairs, Structural Maintenance Work and Soft Estate Work – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 05:00hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011918211850803

A55 A55 Eastbound Onslip Junction 36a Broughton, Broughton, Flintshire 16 September — 21 September Delays likely Road closure Works location: A55, Junction 36a – Eastbound Onslip Works description: Carriageway Surfacing Repairs, Structural Maintenance Work and Soft Estate Work – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 05:00hrs Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011918211754909

Mount Pleasant, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 16 September — 20 September Delays likely Road closure Works location: Carriageway and Footway Side of 1a Excavating to install an anode group onto the gas main… Works description: Excavating to install an anode group onto the gas main… Responsibility for works: Cadent Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: AZ014NW2265

Seahill Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester 16 September — 18 September Delays likely Traffic control (give & take) Works location: FROM OUTSIDE MEADOWBANK TO OUTSIDE THE MOUNT… Works description: CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGE Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA Current status: Advanced planning Works reference: NK100/NMYPPL/67766O

Windsor Drive, Flint, Flintshire 18 September — 20 September Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: JCN OF HALKYN ROAD, ON WINDSOR DRIVE Works description: This permit is for TM purposes only Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005MQ1W00BDUKIBZ0G3VC2

A494 A494 Eastbound Ewloe Offslip Junction to Old Aston Hill Junction, Ewloe, Flintshire 16 September — 18 September Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494 EB Ewloe offslip junction to Old Aston Hill Junction, Ewloe. Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011924815338964

A494 A494 Eastbound Ewloe Offslip Junction to Old Aston Hill Junction, Ewloe, Flintshire 18 September — 20 September Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494 EB Ewloe offslip junction to Old Aston Hill Junction, Ewloe. Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119248154936378

A494 A494 Eb Qf Offslip to River, Queensferry, Flintshire 16 September — 18 September Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494 EB Queensferry offslip to River, Queensferry. Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011924815445717

A494 A494 Eb Qf Offslip to River, Queensferry, Flintshire 18 September — 20 September Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494 EB Queensferry offslip to River, Queensferry. Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119248155815734

A494 A494 Wb Offslip to Plough O/b, Aston, Flintshire 18 September — 20 September Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494 Plough Lane WB offslip Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs. No exit from the A494 at Plough Lane Aston westbound offslip.Traffic will stay on the A494 to St Davids Ewloe offslip. Traffic will take 5th exit on the roundabout and rejoin the A494 to Queensferry offslip. Traffic will take 1st left onto Aston Road. No access to A494 from Plough Lane Aston westbound onslip. Traffic will be diverted to Aston Road eastbound and rejoin the A494 5th exit on Queensferry rdbt Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119248151846117

A494 A494 Wb River to Qf Wb Onslip, Queensferry, Flintshire 16 September — 18 September Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494 WB River to Queensferry WB onslip, Queensferry. Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119248154623586

A494 A494 Wb River to Qf Wb Onslip, Queensferry, Flintshire 18 September — 20 September Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494 WB River to Queensferry WB onslip, Queensferry. Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011924816029608

A494 A494 Westbound Aston Hill Junction to Ewloe Onslip, Ewloe, Flintshire 16 September — 18 September Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494 WB Aston Hill Junction to Ewloe Onslip, Ewloe. Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD5011924815356663

A494 A494 Westbound Aston Hill Junction to Ewloe Onslip, Ewloe, Flintshire 18 September — 20 September Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494 WB Aston Hill Junction to Ewloe onslip, Ewloe. Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119248155135610

A494 Aston Hill Eb, Aston, Flintshire 16 September — 18 September Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494 Aston Hill EB, Aston. Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD501192481540326

A494 Aston Hill Eb, Aston, Flintshire 18 September — 20 September Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494 Aston Hill EB Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119248155446652

A494 Aston Hill Wb, Aston, Flintshire 16 September — 18 September Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494 Aston Hill WB, Aston. Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119248154245874

A494 Aston Hill Wb, Aston, Flintshire 18 September — 20 September Delays possible Lane closure Works location: A494 Aston Hill WB Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs. Responsibility for works: Welsh Government Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PD50119248155611167

A5119 Chester Street, Mold, Flintshire 16 September — 18 September Delays possible Some carriageway incursion Works location: ADJ TO 13, CHESTER STREET, MOLD, FLINTSHIRE Works description: Renew Existing Stop Tap Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: PE12595073055

Bretton Lane, Bretton, Flintshire 17 September — 19 September Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals) Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 2 FAIRFIELD Works description: Boundary box Install 25mm Job in Carriageway (Hot Rolled Asphalt-55/10 ) Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: ZU0028102/000012247263

Bryn Mor Drive, Flint, Flintshire 18 September — 20 September Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals) Works location: AT JCN OF HALKYN ROAD, ON BRYN MOR DRIVE Works description: This permit is for TM purposes only Responsibility for works: Openreach Current status: Planned work about to start Works reference: BC005MQ1W00BDUKIBZ0G3VC3