Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

Published: Monday, Sep 16th, 2019
Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

Roadworks
A5104 High Street, Saltney, Flintshire
18 September — 18 September
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: AT JUNCTION WITH VICTORIA ROAD
Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE MANHOLE COVER AND FRAME
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594839166
A5119 Northop Road, Flint, Flintshire
18 September — 18 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 23, NORTHOP ROAD, FLINT, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Permanent Reinstatement Proposed
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595064784
A548 Chester Road, Flint, Flintshire
18 September — 18 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 192, CHESTER ROAD, FLINT, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Defect Perm Rein Reqd
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594131364
A55 A55 Eastbound Junction 35a to County Boundary Broughton, Broughton, Flintshire
16 September — 21 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55, Between Junction 36 and Junction 38 – Eastbound Carriageway
Works description: Carriageway Surfacing Repairs, Structural Maintenance Work and Soft Estate Work – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 05:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011918210287595
A55 A55 Eastbound Onslip From A5104 Junction 36, Broughton, Flintshire
16 September — 21 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55, Junction 36 – Eastbound Onslip
Works description: Carriageway Surfacing Repairs, Structural Maintenance Work and Soft Estate Work – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 05:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011918211850803
A55 A55 Eastbound Onslip Junction 36a Broughton, Broughton, Flintshire
16 September — 21 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55, Junction 36a – Eastbound Onslip
Works description: Carriageway Surfacing Repairs, Structural Maintenance Work and Soft Estate Work – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 05:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011918211754909
Mount Pleasant, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
16 September — 20 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Carriageway and Footway Side of 1a Excavating to install an anode group onto the gas main…
Works description: Excavating to install an anode group onto the gas main…
Responsibility for works: Cadent
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: AZ014NW2265
Seahill Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
16 September — 18 September
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE MEADOWBANK TO OUTSIDE THE MOUNT…
Works description: CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGE
Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: NK100/NMYPPL/67766O
Windsor Drive, Flint, Flintshire
18 September — 20 September
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JCN OF HALKYN ROAD, ON WINDSOR DRIVE
Works description: This permit is for TM purposes only
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MQ1W00BDUKIBZ0G3VC2
A494 A494 Eastbound Ewloe Offslip Junction to Old Aston Hill Junction, Ewloe, Flintshire
16 September — 18 September
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 EB Ewloe offslip junction to Old Aston Hill Junction, Ewloe.
Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011924815338964
A494 A494 Eastbound Ewloe Offslip Junction to Old Aston Hill Junction, Ewloe, Flintshire
18 September — 20 September
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 EB Ewloe offslip junction to Old Aston Hill Junction, Ewloe.
Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119248154936378
A494 A494 Eb Qf Offslip to River, Queensferry, Flintshire
16 September — 18 September
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 EB Queensferry offslip to River, Queensferry.
Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011924815445717
A494 A494 Eb Qf Offslip to River, Queensferry, Flintshire
18 September — 20 September
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 EB Queensferry offslip to River, Queensferry.
Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119248155815734
A494 A494 Wb Offslip to Plough O/b, Aston, Flintshire
18 September — 20 September
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 Plough Lane WB offslip
Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs. No exit from the A494 at Plough Lane Aston westbound offslip.Traffic will stay on the A494 to St Davids Ewloe offslip. Traffic will take 5th exit on the roundabout and rejoin the A494 to Queensferry offslip. Traffic will take 1st left onto Aston Road. No access to A494 from Plough Lane Aston westbound onslip. Traffic will be diverted to Aston Road eastbound and rejoin the A494 5th exit on Queensferry rdbt
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119248151846117
A494 A494 Wb River to Qf Wb Onslip, Queensferry, Flintshire
16 September — 18 September
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 WB River to Queensferry WB onslip, Queensferry.
Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119248154623586
A494 A494 Wb River to Qf Wb Onslip, Queensferry, Flintshire
18 September — 20 September
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 WB River to Queensferry WB onslip, Queensferry.
Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011924816029608
A494 A494 Westbound Aston Hill Junction to Ewloe Onslip, Ewloe, Flintshire
16 September — 18 September
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 WB Aston Hill Junction to Ewloe Onslip, Ewloe.
Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD5011924815356663
A494 A494 Westbound Aston Hill Junction to Ewloe Onslip, Ewloe, Flintshire
18 September — 20 September
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 WB Aston Hill Junction to Ewloe onslip, Ewloe.
Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119248155135610
A494 Aston Hill Eb, Aston, Flintshire
16 September — 18 September
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 Aston Hill EB, Aston.
Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD501192481540326
A494 Aston Hill Eb, Aston, Flintshire
18 September — 20 September
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 Aston Hill EB
Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119248155446652
A494 Aston Hill Wb, Aston, Flintshire
16 September — 18 September
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 Aston Hill WB, Aston.
Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119248154245874
A494 Aston Hill Wb, Aston, Flintshire
18 September — 20 September
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A494 Aston Hill WB
Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs.
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50119248155611167
A5119 Chester Street, Mold, Flintshire
16 September — 18 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ADJ TO 13, CHESTER STREET, MOLD, FLINTSHIRE
Works description: Renew Existing Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12595073055
Bretton Lane, Bretton, Flintshire
17 September — 19 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 2 FAIRFIELD
Works description: Boundary box Install 25mm Job in Carriageway (Hot Rolled Asphalt-55/10 )
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: ZU0028102/000012247263
Bryn Mor Drive, Flint, Flintshire
18 September — 20 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: AT JCN OF HALKYN ROAD, ON BRYN MOR DRIVE
Works description: This permit is for TM purposes only
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MQ1W00BDUKIBZ0G3VC3
Clayton Road, Mold, Flintshire
16 September — 20 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 14 – 18
Works description: EXCAVATE 2 JOINT BAYS FOR NEW SUPPLIES
Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS

