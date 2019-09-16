Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

|Roadworks
|A5104 High Street, Saltney, Flintshire
|18 September — 18 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: AT JUNCTION WITH VICTORIA ROAD
|Works description: RENEW DEFECTIVE MANHOLE COVER AND FRAME
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594839166
|A5119 Northop Road, Flint, Flintshire
|18 September — 18 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: O/S 23, NORTHOP ROAD, FLINT, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Permanent Reinstatement Proposed
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12595064784
|A548 Chester Road, Flint, Flintshire
|18 September — 18 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: O/S 192, CHESTER ROAD, FLINT, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Defect Perm Rein Reqd
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594131364
|A55 A55 Eastbound Junction 35a to County Boundary Broughton, Broughton, Flintshire
|16 September — 21 September
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A55, Between Junction 36 and Junction 38 – Eastbound Carriageway
|Works description: Carriageway Surfacing Repairs, Structural Maintenance Work and Soft Estate Work – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 05:00hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011918210287595
|A55 A55 Eastbound Onslip From A5104 Junction 36, Broughton, Flintshire
|16 September — 21 September
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A55, Junction 36 – Eastbound Onslip
|Works description: Carriageway Surfacing Repairs, Structural Maintenance Work and Soft Estate Work – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 05:00hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011918211850803
|A55 A55 Eastbound Onslip Junction 36a Broughton, Broughton, Flintshire
|16 September — 21 September
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: A55, Junction 36a – Eastbound Onslip
|Works description: Carriageway Surfacing Repairs, Structural Maintenance Work and Soft Estate Work – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs and 05:00hrs
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011918211754909
|Mount Pleasant, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|16 September — 20 September
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: Carriageway and Footway Side of 1a Excavating to install an anode group onto the gas main…
|Works description: Excavating to install an anode group onto the gas main…
|Responsibility for works: Cadent
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: AZ014NW2265
|Seahill Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|16 September — 18 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: FROM OUTSIDE MEADOWBANK TO OUTSIDE THE MOUNT…
|Works description: CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGE
|Responsibility for works: VIRGIN MEDIA
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: NK100/NMYPPL/67766O
|Windsor Drive, Flint, Flintshire
|18 September — 20 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: JCN OF HALKYN ROAD, ON WINDSOR DRIVE
|Works description: This permit is for TM purposes only
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005MQ1W00BDUKIBZ0G3VC2
|A494 A494 Eastbound Ewloe Offslip Junction to Old Aston Hill Junction, Ewloe, Flintshire
|16 September — 18 September
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A494 EB Ewloe offslip junction to Old Aston Hill Junction, Ewloe.
|Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011924815338964
|A494 A494 Eastbound Ewloe Offslip Junction to Old Aston Hill Junction, Ewloe, Flintshire
|18 September — 20 September
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A494 EB Ewloe offslip junction to Old Aston Hill Junction, Ewloe.
|Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD50119248154936378
|A494 A494 Eb Qf Offslip to River, Queensferry, Flintshire
|16 September — 18 September
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A494 EB Queensferry offslip to River, Queensferry.
|Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011924815445717
|A494 A494 Eb Qf Offslip to River, Queensferry, Flintshire
|18 September — 20 September
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A494 EB Queensferry offslip to River, Queensferry.
|Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD50119248155815734
|A494 A494 Wb Offslip to Plough O/b, Aston, Flintshire
|18 September — 20 September
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A494 Plough Lane WB offslip
|Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs. No exit from the A494 at Plough Lane Aston westbound offslip.Traffic will stay on the A494 to St Davids Ewloe offslip. Traffic will take 5th exit on the roundabout and rejoin the A494 to Queensferry offslip. Traffic will take 1st left onto Aston Road. No access to A494 from Plough Lane Aston westbound onslip. Traffic will be diverted to Aston Road eastbound and rejoin the A494 5th exit on Queensferry rdbt
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD50119248151846117
|A494 A494 Wb River to Qf Wb Onslip, Queensferry, Flintshire
|16 September — 18 September
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A494 WB River to Queensferry WB onslip, Queensferry.
|Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD50119248154623586
|A494 A494 Wb River to Qf Wb Onslip, Queensferry, Flintshire
|18 September — 20 September
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A494 WB River to Queensferry WB onslip, Queensferry.
|Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011924816029608
|A494 A494 Westbound Aston Hill Junction to Ewloe Onslip, Ewloe, Flintshire
|16 September — 18 September
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A494 WB Aston Hill Junction to Ewloe Onslip, Ewloe.
|Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD5011924815356663
|A494 A494 Westbound Aston Hill Junction to Ewloe Onslip, Ewloe, Flintshire
|18 September — 20 September
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A494 WB Aston Hill Junction to Ewloe onslip, Ewloe.
|Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD50119248155135610
|A494 Aston Hill Eb, Aston, Flintshire
|16 September — 18 September
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A494 Aston Hill EB, Aston.
|Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD501192481540326
|A494 Aston Hill Eb, Aston, Flintshire
|18 September — 20 September
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A494 Aston Hill EB
|Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD50119248155446652
|A494 Aston Hill Wb, Aston, Flintshire
|16 September — 18 September
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A494 Aston Hill WB, Aston.
|Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD50119248154245874
|A494 Aston Hill Wb, Aston, Flintshire
|18 September — 20 September
|Delays possible Lane closure
|Works location: A494 Aston Hill WB
|Works description: Installation of average speed camera signs. Overnight works from 19:30 hrs to 06:00 hrs.
|Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PD50119248155611167
|A5119 Chester Street, Mold, Flintshire
|16 September — 18 September
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: ADJ TO 13, CHESTER STREET, MOLD, FLINTSHIRE
|Works description: Renew Existing Stop Tap
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12595073055
|Bretton Lane, Bretton, Flintshire
|17 September — 19 September
|Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 2 FAIRFIELD
|Works description: Boundary box Install 25mm Job in Carriageway (Hot Rolled Asphalt-55/10 )
|Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: ZU0028102/000012247263
|Bryn Mor Drive, Flint, Flintshire
|18 September — 20 September
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: AT JCN OF HALKYN ROAD, ON BRYN MOR DRIVE
|Works description: This permit is for TM purposes only
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005MQ1W00BDUKIBZ0G3VC3
|Clayton Road, Mold, Flintshire
|16 September — 20 September
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 14 – 18
|Works description: EXCAVATE 2 JOINT BAYS FOR NEW SUPPLIES
|Responsibility for works: SP ENERGY NETWORKS