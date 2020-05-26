Deeside.com > News

Roadworks causing lengthy delays on the A494 eastbound this morning

Roadworks on the A494 eastbound are causing long delays this morning.

Traffic is queuing around five miles back along the A494 to the A55 at Flint Mountain.

Delays are quoted at over 40 minutes for those heading to the A494.

Traffic Wales say the delay has been caused by an overnight lane closure is has been now been removed.

Westbound A55 – J33B off-slip will remain closed today “due to an unexpected issue regarding ongoing work.”

Resurfacing on both directions of the A55 carriageway between Junction 33 Northop and the A494 St David’s Interchange will began last week and is scheduled to last another two weeks.

